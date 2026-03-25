TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon Organizers, Canada Running Series, Announce New CEO Ahead Of 2026 Season

TORONTO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Running Series (CRS), the organization behind several of Canada’s most iconic road races, today announced the appointment of Charlotte Brookes as its new Chief Executive Officer. Brookes succeeds her father, Alan Brookes, and will lead the organization alongside Chris Fagel, who assumes the role of Chief Financial Officer and Technical Course Director.

The announcement comes just ahead of the season’s opening event, the Beneva Spring Run-Off on April 4th, marking not only the start of another exciting year of racing, but the beginning of a new era of leadership for one of Canada’s most respected road racing organizations. CRS, which organizes the internationally acclaimed TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, has grown under the Brookes family to become a leader and cornerstone of Canadian road racing, attracting tens of thousands of participants each year.

Charlotte brings a deep passion for community-driven sport and a proven track record in event leadership. Her appointment represents a meaningful evolution for CRS, honouring the organization’s rich history while charting a bold path forward.

The 2026 season will reflect that renewed vision, with an enhanced women’s program, a strengthened focus on accessibility and inclusion, and continued investment in athlete experience from start line to finish. Under Charlotte’s leadership, CRS is prioritizing initiatives that expand participation, elevate women in sport, and make race experiences more welcoming and accessible to runners of all abilities.

“Canada Running Series has always been about more than races, it’s about community, connection, and creating experiences that inspire people to challenge themselves and give back,” said Charlotte Brookes, Chief Executive Officer. “As we begin a new season and step into this next era of leadership, I am honoured to build on the extraordinary legacy my father created while working alongside Chris to bring renewed vision, innovation, and energy to the organization and the sport. We’re building on more than forty years of success while staying true to our founding mission of ‘Building Community Through Running.’ Together, we are committed to strengthening that legacy with an even greater focus on excellence, community, accountability, inclusion, and sustainability.”

“Founding and growing Canada Running Series has been one of the great privileges of my life,” said Alan Brookes, now Race Director Emeritus and Vice President. “It’s particularly appropriate for us to take this major step forward now, as 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of my organizing running events in Toronto from when I became Race Director of the Spring Run-Off in April 1986. That was an era before the internet, with no online registration, no chip timing, no AI Race Concierges. From its early days to becoming an internationally-recognized series and home to Canada’s premier marathon we’ve built something truly special. Charlotte has been a vital part of that journey and growth every step of the way, from putting safety pins together for kit stuffing at age 7 to managing race operations today; taking our events from those pioneer days into the modern era. I am proud and delighted to see her take the running experience in Canada to the next level. The future of running events, healthy lifestyles and vibrant communities is both expansive and exciting.”

Alan remains engaged with CRS through his involvement with the organization’s flagship event, the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and special projects as the broader organization transitions into its next chapter.

With Charlotte and Chris at the helm, CRS is entering 2026 with both new leadership and generational continuity, reinforcing its position as a cornerstone of the Canadian road racing landscape. The season launches April 4th with the Beneva Spring Run-Off in Toronto, marking Charlotte’s first race as CEO. More information on upcoming events is available at canadarunningseries.com

ABOUT CANADA RUNNING SERIES (CRS)

Canada Running Series is the nation’s premier running circuit with 6 events, including 4 in Toronto and 2 in Vancouver. It annually attracts over 60,000 participants and raises more than $3 million for more than 200 mostly-local charities. The Series includes the World Athletics Elite Label TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon, and the Athletics Canada National Marathon Championships. Since 1999, CRS has gained international recognition for innovation and organization. To learn more about CRS, visit https://canadarunningseries.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melissa DaCunha, Sutherland Corp

media@canadarunningseries.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eee86163-82db-4793-80f4-67849a63f3f7