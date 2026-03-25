Hanwha Vision Launches Global Brand Campaign “Now You See” Featuring Amanda Seyfried to Showcase the Power of Vision Intelligence

TEANECK, N.J., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwha Vision today announced the launch of “Now You See,” a new global brand campaign featuring Academy Award-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried that introduces Vision Intelligence, a new approach that transforms video technology from a reactive security measure into a proactive tool that drives operational insight.

Directed by Michael Gracey, the filmmaker behind The Greatest Showman, the cinematic campaign highlights how video technology is evolving into a strategic tool for improving visibility across organizations as well as day-to-day decision making. By combining high-quality imaging, AI analytics, and intelligent automation, modern vision systems help organizations understand patterns, anticipate risks, and make better decisions across everyday operations.

Set on a Hollywood soundstage at Sony Pictures Studios, the campaign follows Seyfried as she participates in a screen test to become the face of Hanwha Vision. As she moves through a series of environments, she encounters real-world applications of Hanwha Vision technology that transform ordinary video footage into actionable intelligence.

The campaign’s central message, “Now You See,” reflects Hanwha Vision’s approach to Proactive Vision Intelligence (PVI) — a shift beyond traditional monitoring and recording toward AI-powered insights that help organizations anticipate risks, optimize operations, and make better decisions.

“Video technology is evolving from a passive security tool into a platform for understanding how environments actually function,” said CH Ha, President at Hanwha Vision. “‘Now You See’ reflects our belief that technology should not just observe the world but help people understand it more clearly and act with greater confidence.”

Throughout the film, Seyfried encounters examples of Vision Intelligence in action:

Retail: Heatmaps and people-counting analytics reveal customer traffic patterns that inform store layouts and staffing decisions.

Heatmaps and people-counting analytics reveal customer traffic patterns that inform store layouts and staffing decisions. Smart City: AI-enabled multi-directional cameras provide 360-degree coverage while classifying vehicles and pedestrians to support faster emergency response.

AI-enabled multi-directional cameras provide 360-degree coverage while classifying vehicles and pedestrians to support faster emergency response. Finance: Intelligent analytics identify unusual behavior around ATMs, helping financial institutions detect suspicious activity earlier.

Intelligent analytics identify unusual behavior around ATMs, helping financial institutions detect suspicious activity earlier. Education: Audio-based analytics detect sounds such as breaking glass or distress signals, enabling faster incident response in privacy-sensitive environments.

Audio-based analytics detect sounds such as breaking glass or distress signals, enabling faster incident response in privacy-sensitive environments. Manufacturing: AI-driven monitoring identifies safety risks such as worker falls or missing protective equipment, improving workplace safety.





The technologies showcased in the campaign are not conceptual demonstrations, but real Hanwha Vision solutions currently deployed across industries worldwide. During production, the same technologies were used on set to monitor equipment safety, manage operations, and demonstrate the capabilities of intelligent video systems in a live environment.

About Hanwha Vision America

Hanwha Vision America is redefining what’s possible in safety, operations, and business intelligence, going beyond security with its continually expanding ecosystem of surveillance & vision solutions. Built on a foundation of trust, innovation in optical design, image processing, and cybersecurity, Hanwha Vision technologies combine 24/7 protection, Artificial Intelligence and cloud-based platforms with the data-powered analytics customers need to generate actionable market insights.

Hanwha Vision America is committed to developing intelligent solutions that keep businesses moving forward, empowering organizations to see more, understand deeper, and respond smarter. Discover more at www.hanwhavisionamerica.com .