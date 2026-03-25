Cumulus Media’s Westwood One Presents Exclusive Multiplatform Audio Coverage of the 2026 NCAA® Women’s Basketball Tournament

March Madness® Broadcasts Connect College Hoops Fans across Multiple Platforms – 200+ Radio Stations, SiriusXM, NCAA March Madness Live™, WestwoodOneSports.com, the Westwood One Sports App, The Varsity Network App, Alexa-Enabled Devices, and TuneIn Premium

ATLANTA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (OTCQB: CMLS) Westwood One, one of America’s largest audio networks and the official NCAA audio broadcast partner, will once again deliver comprehensive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. Fans can follow every play—from the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight through the Final Four and National Championship.

Coverage tips off Friday, March 27 with Sweet Sixteen matchups featuring two doubleheaders. The first begins at 2:00 p.m. ET from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX, followed by a second doubleheader at 7:15 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. Action continues Saturday, March 28 with two additional Sweet Sixteen doubleheaders—starting at 12:00 p.m. ET from Fort Worth and 4:45 p.m. ET from Sacramento.

Elite Eight coverage begins Sunday, March 29 with Fort Worth tipping off at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, followed by Sacramento tipping off at 3 p.m. ET. Monday March 30 has Fort Worth 3’s Elite Eight beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by Sacramento 4’s Elite Eight at 9 p.m.

Westwood One’s championship coverage concludes with the Final Four from Phoenix, AZ. The national semifinals tip off Friday, April 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET, leading into the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship game on Sunday, April 5, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Where to Listen

Westwood One’s NCAA men's tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. The Division I Women’s games will also be streamed for free at NCAA.com/MarchMadness and on westwoodonesports.com and on the Westwood One Sports app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live app or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to “Open Westwood One Sports”. TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

All-Star Broadcast Team

Ryan Radtke and Debbie Antonelli will announce all the action for the Final Four and the National Championship. Ros Gold-Onwude will serve as courtside reporter and J.B. Long and Kim Adams will host the pregame, halftime and postgame shows from the Final Four and National Championship in Phoenix, Arizona. In addition, Westwood One's coverage of NCAA March Madness® will also feature a wealth of renowned commentators and analysts including Nate Gatter, Lance Medow, Mary Murphy, Danny Reed, Isis Young, and Sam Neidermann.

Westwood One’s schedule of 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament broadcasts:

Sweet Sixteen Doubleheaders: Friday, March 27, 2:00 p.m. ET and 7:15 p.m. ET Saturday, March 28, 12:00 p.m. ET and 4:45 p.m. ET

Elite Eight Doubleheaders: Sunday, March 29, 12:30 p.m. ET Monday, March 30, 6:30 p.m. ET

Women’s Final Four: Friday, April 3, 6:00 p.m. ET

Women’s National Championship: Sunday, April 5, 3:00 p.m. ET



A complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One’s broadcast of the NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball Championship can be found on westwoodonesports.com or the Westwood One Sports app.

NCAA, First Four, Final Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive national audio broadcaster of the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; NCAA Football; The Masters; US Soccer; and other marquee sporting events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 393 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

About the NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication, for Cumulus Media | Westwood One, lisa@dollcomm.com, and 512.633.4084.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1f5f450f-8a8b-47fc-9639-65fdaed75d6c