Orange Door Music Video Inc. Signals Shift in Hospitality as Venue Screens Emerge as Revenue Drivers

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Door Music Video Inc. is highlighting a major shift in how hospitality venues are using their TV screens, following new industry data from OptiSigns that shows rapid growth in digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising across entertainment environments.

According to OptiSigns, U.S. out-of-home advertising revenue surpassed $9 billion, with digital formats now accounting for approximately 42% of total spend. Programmatic DOOH grew 34% over the same period, with entertainment venues emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments, increasing their share of spend from 8% to 11% recent data shows.

For Orange Door, the data reflects what is already playing out inside venues.

“What used to be background TV is quickly becoming one of the most valuable assets in the venue,” said Ross, Managing Director at Orange Door Music Video Inc. “Operators are starting to treat their screens as something they can actively manage, not just something that fills space.”

The OptiSigns report highlights why entertainment venues are attracting increased advertising investment. Patrons typically spend between 40 and 60 minutes in these environments, compared to just a few minutes in traditional out-of-home settings. That extended dwell time, combined with a strong concentration of Gen Z and Millennial audiences, is driving higher engagement and premium advertising rates.

There is also a clear link to purchasing behaviour. Campaign data referenced by OptiSigns shows alcohol brands achieving sales lifts of up to 26%, while quick-service restaurant campaigns have driven foot traffic increases of more than 30% when advertised within venue environments.

For hospitality operators, the implications are immediate.

Venues that actively manage their screens, rather than defaulting to news broadcasts or replayed sports, are beginning to treat them as part of their overall revenue strategy. This includes promoting in-house offers, upcoming events, and tapping into increasing demand for in-venue advertising.

“There’s a clear gap opening up,” said Ross. “Venues that take control of their screens are creating a better customer experience while also opening up new revenue opportunities. Those that don’t are leaving value on the table.”

As competition across hospitality continues to intensify, the role of in-venue screens is shifting from passive entertainment to a core part of both the customer experience and the commercial model.

For more information, visit www.orangedoormusic.com

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About Orange Door

Orange Door is a provider of music video, digital signage, and in-venue entertainment systems for hospitality venues. With head offices in the United States and abroad, the company supports bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues across North America and beyond, helping operators take control of their on-screen content and unlock new revenue opportunities through advertising and engagement.

Media Contact:

Andrew Vickers

andrew@orangedoormusic.com

888-679-7422

www.orangedoormusic.com