Endpoint Security Market Outlook: APAC to Grow at 12.2% CAGR; Market to Reach USD 39.41 Billion by 2031 - Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study by Mordor Intelligence, the endpoint security market is poised for significant expansion, with the endpoint security market size estimated at USD 23.34 billion in 2026, up from USD 21.02 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 39.41 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.04% during 2026–2031.

The rapid evolution of cyber threats, increasing adoption of remote and hybrid work environments, and growing reliance on connected devices are key factors accelerating endpoint security market growth. Organizations are investing heavily in advanced endpoint protection platforms to safeguard sensitive data, ensure regulatory compliance, and mitigate risks associated with ransomware and zero-day attacks, shaping the broader endpoint security industry landscape.

Key Innovations Driving the Endpoint Security Market

Rising Complexity of Modern Ransomware Threats

The rise of subscription-based ransomware services has made it much easier for attackers to launch sophisticated cyberattacks, leading to a sharp increase in incidents across industries. Organizations, especially in sensitive sectors like healthcare, are facing growing financial and operational risks, pushing them to adopt more advanced security solutions that can monitor and respond to threats across endpoints and networks. Attackers are also using multi-layered extortion techniques, targeting not just systems but also backup data, forcing companies to rethink their recovery strategies. As these threats continue to evolve, businesses are increasingly prioritizing proactive endpoint protection to stay resilient.

Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, “Rising endpoint exposure and distributed work models continue to shape enterprise security priorities, with investment patterns reflecting a steady shift toward integrated protection approaches. This assessment is grounded in consistently validated data and cross-verified industry inputs, offering a balanced view decision-makers can rely on.”

Expanding Security Risks in Connected Industrial Systems

The growing use of connected devices in industrial environments is creating new security challenges, as many legacy systems were not originally designed with cybersecurity in mind. As operational technologies become more integrated with digital networks, vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure are becoming more visible. To address this, companies are adopting specialized security solutions that provide deep visibility without interrupting operations. At the same time, cybersecurity requirements are increasingly being built into vendor agreements, making endpoint protection a key part of procurement decisions.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/global-endpoint-security-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Endpoint Security Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in BYOD and mobile workforce

4.2.2 Escalating sophistication of ransomware-as-a-service

4.2.3 Proliferation of IoT endpoints across OT networks

4.2.4 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Skill shortage in SOC & incident-response teams

4.3.2 Budget constraints among SMBs

4.3.3 Rising privacy backlash against continuous endpoint telemetry

4.3.4 Supply-chain risk of third-party security agents

4.4 and more

4.7 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUES)

5.1 By Solution Type

5.1.1 Antivirus / Anti-malware

5.1.2 Firewall / UTM

5.1.3 Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

5.1.4 Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

5.1.5 and more

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 On-premises

5.2.2 Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME)

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Government and Defense

5.4.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.4.4 Manufacturing

5.4.5 and more

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Chile

5.5.2.4 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 India

5.5.4.3 Japan

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Singapore

5.5.4.7 Malaysia

5.5.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.3 Turkey

5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Trend Micro Inc.

6.4.2 CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

6.4.3 SentinelOne Inc.

6.4.4 Sophos Ltd.

6.4.5 Bitdefender LLC

6.4.6 ESET Spol. s r.o.

6.4.7 Kaspersky Lab JSC

6.4.8 Trellix (Musarubra US LLC)

6.4.9 OpenText (Cybersecurity & Carbonite Unit)

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

Explore more insights on endpoint security competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-endpoint-security-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

Endpoint Security Market Growth Across Regions

North America continues to lead due to strong cybersecurity investments, a highly evolved threat landscape, and early adoption of advanced technologies like AI. Continuous support from government-led security initiatives and a well-established ecosystem of cybersecurity providers is driving ongoing innovation and upgrades across organizations.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a rapidly expanding region, fueled by increasing awareness of cyber risks and growing investments in digital infrastructure. High-profile cyber incidents have pushed businesses and governments to strengthen their security posture, while regional policies and local vendor support are accelerating the adoption of advanced endpoint protection solutions.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Web Application Firewall Market Growth

The web application firewall market is witnessing strong expansion as organizations prioritize application-layer security amid rising cyber threats and increasing web traffic. Growing adoption of cloud-based applications, stricter compliance requirements, and the need to protect APIs and web apps are key factors driving market demand and innovation in this space.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Trends

The data loss prevention market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the surge in data generation, stricter data privacy regulations, and increasing risks of insider threats and data breaches. Enterprises are investing in advanced DLP solutions to secure sensitive information across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Quantum Cryptography Market Share

The quantum cryptography market is gaining traction as organizations prepare for next-generation cybersecurity challenges posed by quantum computing. Rising concerns around data security, advancements in quantum technologies, and increasing government and enterprise investments are accelerating the adoption of highly secure encryption methods.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.