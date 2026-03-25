CNL Employees and NLPC Team Up to Raise $160,000 for United Way

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, is pleased to announce that its employees have teamed up with Nuclear Laboratory Partners of Canada (NLPC) to raise $160,000 for this year’s United Way campaign. Thanks to a matching contribution from NLPC, CNL’s parent company, the $80,000 raised by CNL employees was doubled in size, making this year’s annual campaign a resounding success, while delivering much-needed funds to improve the lives of those in need throughout CNL’s local communities.

CNL employees have been participating in fundraising activities for the United Way dating all the way back to the early 1960s, with annual campaigns held at the company’s Chalk River Laboratories campus, and more recently at the Port Hope locations in Ontario and at the Pinawa site in Manitoba. Collectively this year, employees raised $50,000 for the United Way Eastern Ontario chapter, over $10,000 for the United Way Winnipeg chapter, and $20,000 for the Northumberland United Way. Each of these three locations will receive a matching contribution from NLPC, doubling the fundraising total.

“CNL and NLPC recognize the role that local businesses can play as a community partner in supporting those who are less fortunate, and we are incredibly proud of the way our employees dug deep into their pockets this year to do so through CNL’s annual United Way campaign,” commented Dennis Carr, CNL’s President and CEO. “NLPC has only recently assumed ownership of CNL, but the United Way campaign is aligned with our values and part of a larger community involvement plan that is only getting started. Working together, we intend to offer meaningful support to our local communities in areas that include education, social services and economic development. We’re off to a great start, and I want to personally thank everyone who donated this year through their time and financially, to make this year’s campaign so successful.”

In addition to cash and ongoing payroll donations, CNL staff participated in various fundraising activities during the campaign at the Chalk River Laboratories. This included the always popular pancake breakfast, the human resources team’s annual bake sale, the successful ‘Pet Photo Contest,’ online BINGO, and parking spot raffles. At Whiteshell, the famous Chili Cook Off returned, while employees participated in the Ultimate Burger Battle showdown in Port Hope. Overall, it was a month of fun and fundraising, all for a good cause.

To learn more about CNL and its annual United Way campaign, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector, and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

media@cnl.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df03d0a5-ac5f-4f75-bd2d-554ae6952fdc

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