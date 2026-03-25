Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel Advances Digital Transformation with QCI Enterprise Platform

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leader in data-driven solutions for the gaming and hospitality industries, today announced that Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel has taken a significant step forward in its digital transformation journey by implementing the QCI Enterprise Platform.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, leading operators are investing in unified, real-time intelligence to stay competitive and deliver elevated guest experiences. Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel’s move to QCI reflects a strategic initiative to modernize its analytics infrastructure and unlock new levels of operational agility.

By adopting the QCI Enterprise Platform, the property is transitioning to a fully integrated environment where player development, marketing, and operations are powered by real-time data and advanced analytics. This shift enables teams across the organization to act faster, align more effectively, and deliver more personalized guest engagement.

“Our transition to the QCI Enterprise Platform reflects our commitment to operational excellence and delivering outstanding service to our guests. The real-time insights and comprehensive analytics offered by QCI enable us to make data-driven decisions that will enrich the overall customer experience and enhance our internal processes,” said Benito Fernandez, Director of Marketing, Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel.

QCI CEO Dr. Ralph Thomas emphasized the importance of modernization across the gaming industry. “Today’s most successful operators are those who can unify their data and act on it in real time,” said Thomas. “Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel is embracing a more modern, agile approach to operations, and we’re proud to support their transformation as they leverage data to drive performance and elevate the guest experience.”

Melissa Chiaurro, former President of VizExplorer and current VP of Business Development at QCI, highlighted the impact of the transition. “The team has successfully transitioned Kickapoo Lucky Eagle to the QCI Platform, expanding their analytical capabilities while maintaining continuity across operations,” said Chiaurro. “This next step will deliver a more intuitive user experience and deeper visibility into player behavior, and we’re excited to support their continued evolution with QCI.”

ABOUT KICKAPOO LUCKY EAGLE CASINO & HOTEL

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, located in Eagle Pass, Texas, is a premier gaming destination offering a wide array of casino games, dining options, and luxurious accommodations. With a commitment to providing an unparalleled entertainment experience, Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino • Hotel is dedicated to creating moments of excitement and joy for its guests.

You can learn more about the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel by visiting the website at www.luckyeagletexas.com. For media inquiries, please contact the Casino Marketing Department at 830.773.2255.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of fifteen books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.