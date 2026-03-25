























Company Announcement No 14/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37











AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com











25 March 2026

Dear Sirs

Correction of financial calendar 2026

AL Sydbank has adjusted the date for release of the Interim Report for Q1-Q3 2026 which has been changed from 4 November 2026 to 5 November 2026.

In 2026 the Group’s preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:

Interim Report – Q1 2026





6 May 2026

Interim Report – First Half 2026





26 August 2026

Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2026





5 November 2026

The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.00am on the dates listed above.

The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at

al-sydbank.dk and al-sydbank.com immediately following their release.

Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

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