Company Announcement No 14/2026
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
AL Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
al-sydbank.com
|25 March 2026
Dear Sirs
Correction of financial calendar 2026
AL Sydbank has adjusted the date for release of the Interim Report for Q1-Q3 2026 which has been changed from 4 November 2026 to 5 November 2026.
In 2026 the Group’s preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:
- Interim Report – Q1 2026
6 May 2026
- Interim Report – First Half 2026
26 August 2026
- Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2026
5 November 2026
The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.00am on the dates listed above.
The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at
al-sydbank.dk and al-sydbank.com immediately following their release.
Yours sincerely
AL Sydbank A/S
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