Troman Industries Unveils Trident

Elkhart, IN, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troman Industries today announced the launch of Trident™, a next-generation thermal detection, notification, and suppression platform designed to fundamentally change how transit agencies prevent and respond to vehicle fires.

At this stage, the Trident system detects elevated temperature at the starting component, issues an alert, and can automatically deploy countermeasures to disperse heat and slow the event. Early detection here still allows for recovery.

Built on decades of proven suppression technology, Trident represents the first significant evolution in transit fire protection in more than 30 years—shifting the industry from reactive response to proactive prevention.

“Historically, transit systems have been forced into a ‘let it burn’ scenario,” said Brandon Curtis, EVP of Sales, Business and Product Development. “By the time a problem is detected, it’s often too late to save the vehicle. Trident changes that by identifying risks earlier and giving agencies more time to act.”

Trident introduces a fully connected, data-driven approach to thermal risk management—combining real-time monitoring, probabilistic modeling, and next-generation detection technologies into a unified platform.

At its core, the system enables transit agencies to:

Identify abnormal thermal conditions before escalation

Notify personnel instantly through real-time alerts and cloud dashboards

Nullify threats through early intervention and proven suppression

This shift is especially critical as fleets transition to lithium-ion battery systems and other advanced propulsion technologies, where thermal events can escalate rapidly and result in losses exceeding $1.5 million per vehicle.

Unlike legacy systems that only respond after a fire has begun, Trident delivers continuous visibility into vehicle and facility conditions. Agencies can monitor temperature trends, receive timely alerts, and access historical data for investigation and liability analysis.

Key innovations within the Trident platform include:

Continuous thermal monitoring with precise location detection

Real-time SMS/email alerts and cloud-based dashboards

CAN-integrated operational foresight across vehicle systems

Dual-vision thermal imaging with on-edge analytics

Facility-wide monitoring for charging infrastructure and maintenance areas

Trident retains the proven reliability of legacy suppression systems—including military-grade optical detection and Purple-K suppression—while expanding capabilities into real-time intelligence and early-stage intervention.

“This is not just suppression,” said Troman CEO Tony Cunnane. “This is prevention, intelligence, and response working together.”

Troman is currently partnering with transit agencies across North America to deploy and evaluate Trident in real-world environments, helping define the future standard for transit safety.

For more information or to participate in testing, visit tromanind.com or contact Troman Sales at (574) 390-9040 or sales@tromanind.com.

Troman's Trident transit fire systems dives deep into a single vehicle’s thermal profile and system status.

About Troman Industries

Troman Industries is a privately held company based in Elkhart, Indiana, providing advanced safety, detection, and monitoring solutions to the transit industry. As the North American distributor for leading technologies and systems, Troman is committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve safety, performance, and operational visibility.

Press Inquiries

Brandon Curtis

bc [at] tromanind.com

(320) 761-5971

https://tromanind.com/

57760 Holiday Place

Elkhart, IN 46517