Startup Launches “Friending” App to Tackle America’s Growing Loneliness Epidemic

Raleigh, NC, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As loneliness increasingly emerges as a major public health concern, a new social platform called Friending aims to help people reconnect in the real world.

The essence of Friending.

Unlike traditional social media platforms that emphasize online engagement, Friending is designed to help users build genuine friendships by meeting face-to-face. The app connects people based on shared interests and geographic proximity and encourages users to move quickly from online discovery to in-person interaction.

To enhance safety and authenticity, every user on Friending is verified through a third-party identity verification system. The platform can also confirm in-person meetings when users’ phones are physically near each other, reinforcing its focus on real-world connections.

“Many people have thousands of online connections but still feel alone,” said the company’s founder. “Friending was built to reverse that trend by helping people form real friendships in their own communities.”

The app intentionally limits chat functionality to encourage users to meet rather than remain in prolonged online conversations.

Public health experts have increasingly warned about the social and health risks associated with isolation, linking loneliness to higher risks of anxiety, depression, and physical health problems.

Friending’s founders believe technology can help address the problem if it is designed with human interaction as the primary goal.

“Social media shouldn’t just keep people on their screens,” the founder added. “It should help bring people together.”

The company is currently raising venture capital funding to support development and expansion of the platform.

About Friending

Friending is a social platform designed to help people form real-world friendships based on shared interests and location. By encouraging in-person meetings and verifying all users through a third-party identity service, Friending aims to create safer and more authentic social connections.

Press Inquiries

Gabor Kadas

gabor [at] friending.com

https://friending.com