Cyber Warfare Market Size Projected to Reach USD 66.84 Billion by 2035 as Global Defense Shits Toward AI-Driven Offensive and Defensive Capabilities – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Warfare Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Cyber Warfare Market size was valued at USD 39.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 66.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2026–2035. The cyber warfare landscape is growing, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, a rise in state-sponsored cyberattacks, and the increasing vulnerabilities of critical infrastructures such as energy grids, defense networks, and financial systems.





Get a Sample Report of Cyber Warfare Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9855

The U.S. Cyber Warfare Market was valued at USD 11.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.77 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% during 2026–2035. With more than 6,000 members divided into national mission teams, combat mission teams, and cyber protection teams, U.S. Cyber Command's Cyber Mission Force is the biggest institutionalized military cyber force in the world.

Rising Surgical Procedures and Emergency Intubations to Boost Market Growth Globally

One of the key elements that will drive the laryngoscope market is the increase in respiratory conditions including COPD, asthma, and other airway-related issues. In order to improve the success rates of first-pass efforts, hospitals, emergency medical services, and other medical facilities are increasingly utilizing sophisticated video laryngoscopes to aid endotracheal intubation. The laryngoscope industry will develop even more as a result of the growing trend of disposable laryngoscopes, mostly as a result of infection control procedures.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Software segment led the market with a share of 41.37% in 2025 and is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period globally. The segment’s growth due to the most operationally consequential capabilities intrusion tools globally.

By Warfare Type

Defensive cyber warfare dominated the market with a share of 81.63% in 2025 as every networked organization has a defensive requirement. The offensive cyber warfare segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period as nations conducting offensive operations are accelerating investment globally.

By Application

Government & Defense segment led the market with a market share of 36.72% in 2025 as it is the primary institutional home of both offensive and defensive investment. Critical Infrastructure Protection segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period as documented attacks on power infrastructure, telecommunications, and hospital networks in 2024 created both regulatory mandates and genuine risk awareness driving operational technology security and incident response investment.

By End-User

Dominant Defense & Military Organizations dominated the market holding a share of 34.62% in 20205 as cyber has become an integral warfighting domain with consistent budget growth. BFSI & Corporate Enterprises is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period as breaches at major financial data aggregators and payment processors throughout 2024 made board-level cybersecurity investment a governance expectation rather than a discretionary IT spending decision.

Regional Insights:

With a 34.82% market share at USD 13.62 billion in 2025 and a predicted CAGR of 4.53% to reach USD 21.15 billion by 2035, North America dominated the cyberwarfare industry. The size of the U.S. Cyber Command budget, the investment in the classified NSA cybersecurity mission, and the breadth of the U.S. defense industrial base that produces platforms and tools for cyberwarfare are what determine the region's leadership.

From USD 8.89 billion in 2025 to USD 17.90 billion by 2035, Asia Pacific is predicted to expand at the fastest regional CAGR of roughly 7.26%. The region is home to the most active cyber threat actors in the world, including North Korea's financially motivated cyber operations, China's extensive state-sponsored APT programs, and numerous criminal and state-affiliated groups throughout Southeast Asia.

Need Any Customization Research on Cyber Warfare Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9855

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 , Lockheed Martin secured a contract from the U.S. Space Force to construct a cyber range environment. This environment is intended for testing the resilience of space systems, allowing for the simulation of attack scenarios targeting satellite ground control networks and onboard software. The goal is to pinpoint vulnerabilities prior to their operational deployment.

, Lockheed Martin secured a contract from the U.S. Space Force to construct a cyber range environment. This environment is intended for testing the resilience of space systems, allowing for the simulation of attack scenarios targeting satellite ground control networks and onboard software. The goal is to pinpoint vulnerabilities prior to their operational deployment. In February 2025, Northrop Grumman announced expansion of its cyber operations center in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, adding secure development and operations capability for classified cyber programs, its second Maryland cyber facility investment in twelve months, reflecting sustained classified program growth.

Major Cyber Warfare Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Airbus Defence and Space

Thales Group

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

SAIC

Palantir Technologies Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings

Palo Alto Networks

ManTech International

CACI International

Leonardo S.p.A.

Saab AB

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Cyber Warfare Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Warfare Type

Offensive Cyber Warfare (OCW)

Defensive Cyber Warfare (DCW)

By Application

Government & Defense

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Corporate Security

Cybercrime Prevention

By End-User

Government Agencies

Defense & Military Organizations

BFSI & Corporate Enterprises

Healthcare & Critical Infrastructure Operators

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

COMPONENT CAPABILITY & CYBER DEFENSE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand revenue distribution across hardware, software, and services, along with improvements in threat detection, response speed, and system resilience.

– helps you understand revenue distribution across hardware, software, and services, along with improvements in threat detection, response speed, and system resilience. OFFENSIVE & DEFENSIVE CYBER OPERATION EFFECTIVENESS METRICS – helps you evaluate the balance between offensive and defensive strategies, including advancements in attack precision, threat intelligence, and cyber deterrence capabilities.

– helps you evaluate the balance between offensive and defensive strategies, including advancements in attack precision, threat intelligence, and cyber deterrence capabilities. APPLICATION-DRIVEN SECURITY & RISK MITIGATION METRICS – helps you assess deployment across key sectors and measure improvements in data protection, infrastructure resilience, and cyber risk management.

– helps you assess deployment across key sectors and measure improvements in data protection, infrastructure resilience, and cyber risk management. END-USER ADOPTION & CYBERSECURITY INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you identify investment trends across government, defense, and enterprise sectors, along with advancements in cybersecurity readiness and coordination.

– helps you identify investment trends across government, defense, and enterprise sectors, along with advancements in cybersecurity readiness and coordination. THREAT REDUCTION & STRATEGIC RESPONSE METRICS – helps you analyze reductions in cyberattacks, vulnerabilities, and response times driven by proactive defense strategies and increased cybersecurity funding.

Cyber Warfare Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 39.12 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 66.84 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.54% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Purchase Single User PDF of Cyber Warfare Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9855

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Cyber Warfare Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Component

6. Cyber Warfare Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Warfare Type

7. Cyber Warfare Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

8. Cyber Warfare Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-User

9. Cyber Warfare Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Browse More Reports

Defense Cybersecurity Market

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market

Digital Forensics Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.