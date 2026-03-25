eQ Plc Managers' Transactions – Pertti Vanhanen

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
25 March 2026 at 5:30 p.m.
eQ Plc announced on 2 March 2026, that Pertti Vanhanen has been appointed as the company’s Director of International Business and member of the Management Team. Vanhanen assumed his role on 2 March 2026 and has been granted options as a part of Option Program 2025 yesterday on 24 March 2026.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pertti Vanhanen
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 149009/15/16
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-03-24
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: eQ Oyj Optio-oikeudet 2025
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 70000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 70000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
eQ Plc
Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and Corporate Finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services to both institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.