ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Development of the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 25 March 2026

The Annual General Meeting of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S took place on Wednesday 25 March 2026 as a completely electronic general meeting in accordance with the below agenda.

The Board of Directors had appointed Niels Kornerup, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.

Agenda

Report on the Company’s activities during the past financial year.



The Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) gave a presentation of the Company’s activities in the past year.

Submission of the audited annual report for adoption.

The audited annual report was submitted and adopted.

Resolution to grant discharge to directors.

The General Meeting discharged the Directors from their obligations.

Resolution on appropriation of profit and the amount of dividends in accordance with the adopted annual report.

The Board’s proposal for distribution of the result as set out in the adopted annual report and distribution of dividends of USD 1,107 million to the shareholders, equivalent to DKK 480 per share of nominally DKK 1,000, was adopted.

The remuneration report is presented for approval.



The remuneration report was presented and approved.

Any requisite election of members for the Board of Directors.



Pursuant to the Articles of Association, Robert Maersk Uggla, Marika Fredriksson, Thomas Lindegaard Madsen, Allan Thygesen and Julija Voitiekute stepped down from the Board.



Robert Maersk Uggla, Marika Fredriksson, Thomas Lindegaard Madsen, Allan Thygesen and Julija Voitiekute were re-elected as members of the Board.

Hereafter, the Board consisted of:

Robert Maersk Uggla, Marc Engel, Kasper Rørsted, Marika Fredriksson, Thomas Lindegaard Madsen, Julija Voitiekute, Bernard L. Bot, Amparo Moraleda, Allan Thygesen and Xavier Urbain.

Election of auditors.



PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company. The election applied to both statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

Deliberation of any proposals submitted by the Board of Directors or by shareholders.

The General Meeting adopted the Board’s proposal to decrease the Company’s share capital as follows:

The share capital will decrease from nominally DKK 15,828,942,000 with nominally DKK 1,133,114,000 in total, divided into 170,003 A shares of nominally DKK 1,000 and 963,111 B shares of nominally DKK 1,000 to nominally DKK 14,695,828,000 by cancellation of own shares.

The capital decrease will take place at a premium as it will take place at a price of 1,262.15 and 1,272.37 for A and B shares, respectively, cf. section 188, (2) of the Danish Companies Act, corresponding to the average price at which the shares have been repurchased. The amount from the capital decrease will be paid out to the Company as owner of the shares as the amount will be transferred from the Company’s capital reserves to the free reserves.

Consequently, article 2.1 of the Articles of Association will be changed with effect from the completion of the capital decrease.

The shareholder proposal from MP Investment Management A/S on ESG considerations in Executives’ performance and remuneration was not adopted.

The shareholder proposal from MP Investment Management A/S on disclosure of human rights due diligence processes was not adopted.

The shareholder proposal from Ekõ on behalf of Zen Donen on disclosure of human rights due diligence processes was not adopted.

The shareholder proposal from Kritiske Aktionærer regarding shipment of military equipment was not adopted.

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Meeting adjourned.

Contact person: Head of Board Secretariat, Anne Pindborg, tel. no. +45 33 63 36 61

Attachment