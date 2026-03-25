New Issue Brief Highlights Innovative Solutions to Address Opioid Use Disorder in Rural Communities

New York, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new issue brief released today highlights promising, community-driven strategies to expand prevention, treatment, and recovery supports for opioid use disorder (OUD) in rural America—where persistent barriers such as provider shortages, stigma, and transportation challenges continue to limit access to care.

The brief, “Galvanizing Rural Opioid Response Efforts with Rural Health Transformation Program Dollars,” draws on lessons from 10 innovative programs funded by the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE). It offers actionable insights for states as they deploy funding through the federal Rural Health Transformation Program.

Rural communities—home to nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population—face disproportionate challenges in accessing care. Patients often travel long distances for treatment and are less likely than their urban counterparts to initiate or remain in care.

Key findings from the issue brief include:

Workforce shortages and stigma remain major barriers to treating opioid use disorder in rural areas, compounded by transportation challenges.

to treating opioid use disorder in rural areas, compounded by transportation challenges. Innovative care models are expanding access , including tele-mentoring networks, mobile paramedic programs, and embedding addiction specialists in community settings.

, including tele-mentoring networks, mobile paramedic programs, and embedding addiction specialists in community settings. Community-based partnerships are essential, engaging pharmacists, first responders, schools, and local organizations to connect individuals to care and reduce stigma.

Among the examples highlighted:

In North Carolina, a statewide learning network has supported clinicians across 88 counties in delivering medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD), reaching more than 4,000 patients.

In Maryland, community EMTs and paramedics trained to recognize and respond to OUD have initiated treatment in the field and connected patients to ongoing care.

In Kansas, a rural community mental health center expanded services and achieved certification to provide comprehensive behavioral health and substance use treatment.

The brief also underscores the importance of investing in infrastructure, workforce development, and cross-sector collaboration to ensure long-term sustainability and impact.

Upcoming Webinar

Please join us tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, from 2–3 PM ET for a webinar featuring FORE grantees, state leaders, and other experts discussing the barriers rural communities face and the opportunities ahead to expand access to OUD treatment and overdose prevention services.

Register for the Webinar Here

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

Founded in 2018, FORE is a national 501(c)(3) grantmaking foundation dedicated to addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. Through strategic grantmaking, stakeholder convenings, and informational resources, FORE supports patient-centered, innovative solutions that drive long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 130 grants totaling $52.6 million to 106 organizations nationwide. FORE is a nationally certified Recovery Friendly Workplace. Follow FORE on LinkedIn and Instagram for updates.

For more information and to read the full issue brief visit: https://forefdn.org