Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase a New Home at Lakeview Estates in Lehi, Utah

LEHI, Utah, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its premier luxury home community in the Traverse Mountain master-planned development, Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates, is now offering the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new home. This exclusive Lehi, Utah community, which was featured in the 2023 Parade of Homes, has just four homes remaining, including the fully designer-furnished model home with sweeping mountain and valley views.





Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates features single-story ramblers and two-story quick move-homes with 5 to 6 bedrooms ranging from approximately 3,800 to 5,900 total square feet. Home shoppers have a choice of exceptional architectural styles, including modern, farmhouse, and mountain modern elevations. Final homes in the community are priced from $1.15 million.

The designer-decorated and fully furnished Fairbanks model home is also now available for sale. This stunning home includes 6 bedrooms, 6 baths, a home gym, a fully finished walkout basement with a kitchenette, and luxury outdoor living spaces with a putting green and incredible views.





"This is truly the last opportunity for home shoppers to purchase at Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates, one of the most sought-after communities in the Traverse Mountain master plan," said Mark Bailey, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Utah. "The combination of luxury home designs now available for quick move-in, breathtaking views, and resort-style amenities makes this community a standout in Utah County."

Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates residents will enjoy an array of resort-style amenities, including a luxury clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, and walking and biking trails. Residents will also benefit from the City of Lehi’s 2024 decision to place approximately 900 acres of Traverse Mountain under a conservation easement, helping ensure that significant natural open space in the surrounding area will remain protected. In addition, homeowners enjoy access to seven neighborhood parks and proximity to Interstate 15, Timpanogos Highway, major employment centers, shopping, and recreation, making this one of the most desirable locations in Lehi, Utah.





The Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates Sales Center is located at 4521 N Solstice Drive in Lehi. For additional information or to schedule a tour, call 800-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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