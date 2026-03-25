ASSP Report Identifies Five Critical Themes Shaping the Future of Workplace Environmental Health and Safety

PARK RIDGE, Illinois, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) today released its annual Corporate Listening Tour report on the 115th anniversary of the tragic Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, one of the largest industrial disasters in U.S. history.

Each year, ASSP gathers valuable feedback and context from seasoned safety professionals during its Corporate Listening Tour. This initiative, led by ASSP CEO Jennifer McNelly, CAE, facilitates candid conversations with safety executives around the world to capture their key insights and feedback and to identify trends impacting the safety profession.

ASSP compiles key takeaways from these discussions into its Corporate Listening Tour report to identify crucial safety challenges and emerging needs and opportunities for innovation that can help companies better align their safety strategies with industry demands to improve overall workplace safety.

The 2026 report represents a pivotal shift — moving beyond the “what” and “why” of workplace safety to the “how.” Five critical themes in workplace environmental health and safety (EHS) emerged from this year’s report:

Workforce stability in safety and health: Addressing chronic skill gaps and rapid onboarding pressures as primary drivers of safety risk.

Addressing chronic skill gaps and rapid onboarding pressures as primary drivers of safety risk. Safety and health is a value, not a metric: Integrating safety into the very fabric of operational excellence and business strategy.

Integrating safety into the very fabric of operational excellence and business strategy. Technology augments humanity: Embracing artificial intelligence (AI), automation and implementation of technology through a lens of ethics, transparency and trust-based adoption.

Embracing artificial intelligence (AI), automation and implementation of technology through a lens of ethics, transparency and trust-based adoption. Health is infrastructure: Treating overall worker well-being, including mental health and psychological safety, as foundational to a productive workplace.

Treating overall worker well-being, including mental health and psychological safety, as foundational to a productive workplace. Leadership is relational: Empowering hybrid professionals who lead through influence and trust rather than authority alone.

“From what we’re hearing across the safety industry, it’s clear the time for passive observation has passed,” says Jennifer McNelly, CAE, CEO at ASSP. “The Corporate Listening Tour affirmed that as workplace complexity accelerates, safety can no longer operate as a standalone function. We’re at an exciting crossroads where safety is becoming a core business operating system rather than a functional checkbox, and we’re moving beyond understanding challenges to operationalizing solutions.”

“On this somber anniversary, we remember the lives lost in the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire,” adds Linda Tapp, ALCM, CPTD, CSP, president, ASSP. It offers a time for my peers and me to reflect on the past and look to the future — one where the workforce, technology, leadership and well-being are interconnected drivers of exceptional environmental health and safety performance. That’s why ASSP is meeting our members where they are to help neutralize serious injuries and fatalities and make workplaces safer for all.”

Learn more about the Corporate Listening Tour and download the 2026 report on the ASSP website.

About ASSP – Working together for a safer, stronger future

Since 1911, the American Society of Safety Professionals has helped occupational safety and health professionals protect people, property and the environment. The nonprofit society is based in Chicago’s suburbs. Its global membership of over 35,000 professionals develops safety and health management systems that prevent injuries, illnesses and fatalities. ASSP advances its members and the safety profession by providing member communities, serving as a trusted advisor, and elevating safety through workforce development. Its flagship journal, Professional Safety, is a longtime leader in the field. Visit www.assp.org and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.