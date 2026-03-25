USTA FLORIDA RELEASES WHITE PAPER MAKING THE CASE FOR PUBLIC TENNIS COURT INVESTMENT ACROSS THE STATE

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USTA Florida today released "The Case for Public Tennis Court Investment in Florida," a white paper outlining the urgent need for expanded public tennis infrastructure across the state. The data-driven report provides a framework for policymakers, parks and recreation directors, and community stakeholders to address what the organization calls a critical imbalance between surging participation and limited public court access.

Of the 17,770 tennis courts tracked across 65 Florida counties, just 3,497 are publicly accessible, roughly one public court for every 6,686 residents. The remaining 80 percent sit behind private gates at country clubs, homeowner associations, apartment complexes, and commercial facilities. That ratio trails national benchmarks and is especially inadequate given Florida's rapid population growth and year-round playing climate.

“This report emphasizes what we already know from our managed facilities -- demand for tennis is at an all-time high, yet our tennis infrastructure investment has not kept pace with our market demands,” Laura Bowen, USTA Florida Executive Director said. “We need a new wave of investment in best-in-class, tech-forward facilities to serve our customers now and in the future."

“Cities and counties across the state are facing unprecedented pressure to add recreational services that meet the demands of Florida's significant population growth,” Chuck Gill, USTA Florida President said. “USTA Florida is eager to invest alongside our municipal partners to improve tennis infrastructure, serve communities and drive local economies."

In Florida alone, an estimated 1.9 million residents played tennis in 2025 – a 5.1 percent compound annual growth rate since 2020, making it one of the fastest-growing sections in the country. An additional 1.47 million Floridians say they want to play but have not yet started. The current public court supply cannot accommodate that demand.

Florida's population growth adds urgency. Under the University of Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research medium projection, the state is expected to add approximately 4.9 million residents by 2050, with the fastest growth concentrated in Central Florida and Gulf Coast counties that already lack proportional recreational infrastructure.

The report makes the case that public tennis court investment extends well beyond recreation. It presents tennis infrastructure as a public health intervention, an equity strategy, a driver of local economic activity, and a community asset that appreciates in value over time. Among the key findings:

Tennis tournaments and events generated $145.9 million in total economic impact across Florida in 2023, supporting more than 1,000 jobs and contributing $11.4 million in state and local taxes, according to USTA Florida's inaugural Economic Impact Report conducted by Tourism Economics.

The Copenhagen City Heart Study -- a 25-year observational cohort of more than 8,500 adults -- found that tennis was associated with the greatest gain in life expectancy of any sport studied, up to 9.7 additional years. While observational in design, the study's size and duration make it among the most compelling sport-specific health evidence in the peer-reviewed literature.

The 80/20 private-to-public court split creates structural barriers for lower-income residents. With 14.9 percent of Florida households earning below $20,000 annually, public courts represent the only zero- or low-cost access point for hundreds of thousands of families.

Geographic disparities compound the access gap. The top five counties by court count hold 43 percent of all courts statewide, while 17 rural and small counties each have fewer than 10 total courts.

The white paper calls on Florida to target a minimum of 800 new or fully rehabilitated public courts over the next decade, supported by a combination of state capital grants, federal pass-through funding, and local public-private partnerships. Recommendations are organized by level of government, from establishing a dedicated state-level Tennis and Racquet Sport Infrastructure Grant Program to adopting county-level minimum court standards and prioritizing municipal court construction in underserved census tracts.

USTA Florida has already invested more than $2.9 million across 14 public facility projects since 2022, funding court resurfacing, full rebuilds, new construction, lighting upgrades, and hurricane damage repairs at facilities from across the state.

"The Case for Public Tennis Court Investment in Florida" is available to download . USTA Florida invites policymakers, parks and recreation directors, and community partners to engage with the findings and reach out to discuss opportunities for investment in their communities.

White Paper Link: CLICK HERE

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About USTA Florida: Established in 1949, USTA Florida is a section of the United States Tennis Association. It is a not-for-profit volunteer organization with approximately 40,000 members, 500 organizational members and a $7 million budget. As the official governing body of tennis in Florida, USTA Florida operates from an executive office in Orlando, with more than 50 staff members and more than 600 volunteers throughout the state working towards a mission to promote and develop tennis for all in Florida. To learn more about USTA Florida visit www.USTAFlorida.com.

For more information, contact: Jaret Kappelman, Marketing & Communications Coordinator, USTA Florida: communications@ustaflorida.com