CNBC Spotlight Comes to Life: Rosedale Technical College Hosts Women in the Trades Panel April 1

Pittsburgh, PA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As national attention grows around women entering the skilled trades, Rosedale Technical College is bringing that conversation to campus.

Rosedale faculty and alumni were recently featured in a CNBC segment highlighting the increasing number of women pursuing careers in technical fields—offering a real-world look at a workforce shift gaining momentum across the country.

On Wednesday, April 1, one of those featured voices, alumna Teagan Hollabaugh, will return to Rosedale as part of the college’s annual Women in the Trades panel series. The event gives prospective students, career changers, and community members the opportunity to hear directly from women building successful careers in industries where they have historically been underrepresented.

She will be joined by 16 fellow alumni including Stephanie Deal, who transitioned from the restaurant industry into a career in robotics, and Lilian Hollabaugh, Teagan’s twin sister, who pursued a different path in the trades and is now working in HVAC. Together, the panel reflects the range of pathways into today’s skilled workforce.

“Women in the Trades is an important event for us,” said Dennis Wilke, president of Rosedale Technical College. “We are proud of all of our students, but especially support individuals who choose a path less traveled. Our goal is to give them the tools they need to succeed—not just in the classroom, but in the workforce.”

Panelists will share candid perspectives on their career journeys, including:

Choosing the trades over traditional career paths

Navigating male-dominated industries

The role of mentorship and support

Building long-term, sustainable careers in technical fields

The April 1 panel is the final event of a broader career series held throughout March and April, now in its 10th year, highlighting the experiences of Rosedale alumni.. The event is open to the public, and all are welcome.

Event Details

What: Rosedale Technical College Women in the Trades

When: April 1, 2026 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Where: Rosedale Technical College, 215 Beecham Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15203

Who: Sixteen panelists will discuss their success and challenges as tradeswomen

Media: RSVP to the media contact above for on-site access, interview coordination, and arrival instructions.

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About Rosedale Technical College

Rosedale Technical College is a 501(c)(3) private, non-profit higher education institution located in Kennedy Township, PA. Rosedale Tech offers training for high-demand skilled labor fields including automotive, collision repair, diesel, electrical, HVAC, industrial technician, truck driving, welding, and carpentry. The college was ranked 11th on Forbes’ list of Top 25 two-year trade schools in the nation based on post-graduate success, affordability, graduation completion rates, and overall student experience. Since 2012, Rosedale Tech has been recognized as a Military Friendly® school by VIQTORY and was ranked eighth on the top 10 list for the 2019–2020 school year.