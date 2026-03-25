Toll Brothers Announces MeadowRock Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Parker, Colorado

PARKER, Colo., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, recently announced its newest community, MeadowRock, is coming soon to unincorporated Douglas County, just east of Parker, Colorado. This exclusive Toll Brothers community will feature expansive one- and two-story floor plans on oversized home sites. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in the spring of 2026.

Surrounded by rolling terrain and expansive views, this exceptional community will offer luxury home designs ranging from 3,353 to 6,073 square feet on oversized home sites. Select home designs will feature distinctive structural options, including an attached RV garage, creating a rare opportunity for homeowners seeking added versatility and space in a serene yet well-connected setting. With two distinct collections, Summit and Signature, each offering four thoughtfully crafted home designs, MeadowRock will provide a refined balance of personalization, comfort, and sophistication. Homes will be priced from $1.4 million.





Home shoppers can take advantage of the opportunity to personalize their built-to-order home at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. In addition, home shoppers can choose a quick move-in home at MeadowRock featuring a complete design aesthetic from the Toll Brothers Designer Appointed Collections.

“MeadowRock offers an extraordinary opportunity to experience refined luxury in one of Douglas County’s most picturesque settings,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “With expansive home sites, distinctive home designs, and unique options, this community delivers the space, personalization, and craftsmanship today’s buyers are looking for.”





Ideally located at the northwest corner of Signing Hills and Hilltop, MeadowRock will be served by the acclaimed Douglas County School District and positioned just a 5-minute drive from Parker and a 20-minute drive from downtown Castle Rock. Residents will enjoy a peaceful retreat from the city while remaining close to premier shopping, dining, recreation, and major commuter routes.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for MeadowRock, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/CO.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)