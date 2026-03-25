ATTENTION NASDAQ: GEMI INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Gemini Space Station, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) (“Gemini” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Gemini shares during the period from September 9, 2025 through February 17, 2026 (the “Class Period”), including on or traceable to the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Gemini securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 18, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Headquartered in New York, Gemini is a cryptocurrency platform that offers digital asset trading and related financial services.

According to the Complaint, Gemini misled investors in its IPO offering documents by overstating the viability of its core business and its ability to successfully expand internationally while failing to disclose that it faced significant operational challenges and was at risk of a major restructuring.

On February 5, 2026, Gemini announced a sweeping corporate pivot to “Gemini 2.0,” including a shift toward a prediction market-focused strategy, a 25% reduction in workforce, and the Company’s exit from the United Kingdom, European Union, and Australia.

On this news, Gemini’s stock declined $0.64 per share, or 8.72%, to close at $6.70 per share. The stock declined further on February 17, 2026, when the Company disclosed preliminary financial results and announced the departure of several senior executives, including its Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Legal Officer, causing shares to fall an additional $0.975 per share, or 12.9%, to close at $6.585 per share.

If you are a Gemini investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com