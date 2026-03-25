Mansory Partners with LUKSO to Bring Luxury Automotive Culture Onchain with Universal Profiles

Berlin, Germany, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A strategic partnership brings Mansory into the LUKSO ecosystem through validator participation, economic alignment, Universal Profile onboarding, strategic introductions, and early product testing.





For three decades, Mansory has built its name around custom automotive craft, material precision, and a clear sense of identity. Through a strategic partnership with the Foundation for the New Creative Economies, or FNCE, and LUKSO, the company is now bringing that same standard into web3.

This partnership is built around participation. It brings Mansory into the LUKSO ecosystem through validator participation, economic alignment around Mansory utility token and LUKSO, Universal Profile onboarding, strategic introductions, and early product testing. That mix matters because it ties brand presence to infrastructure and product.

Mansory brings a premium brand standard to onchain identity

Mansory has always operated with a strong point of view. The brand is known for custom builds where finish, materials, and detail are part of the product itself. A move into digital identity only makes sense if that same level of control and authorship can carry across.

That is where LUKSO fits. LUKSO was built for digital identity, brand-owned presence, and new forms of community participation. Universal Profiles give brands a native way to hold assets, publish identity, manage permissions, and interact across applications without reducing the brand to a wallet address.

For Mansory, that matters because digital presence cannot be a side layer. It has to feel official, intentional, and connected to the standards the brand already applies in the physical world.

“We built Universal Profiles so that digital ownership actually means something. Mansory understands that. They have spent decades making sure every detail of a car is intentional. That is the same philosophy. When a brand like Mansory puts identity onchain, it is not a tech experiment. It is the next logical step for how they already think about craftsmanship.”

Fabian Vogelsteller, Co-Founder of LUKSO

FNCE also matters here. As the independent Swiss foundation backing the LUKSO ecosystem, FNCE sits at the point where cultural use cases, ecosystem growth, and partner development meet. Its role gives this partnership a clear frame: bring a premium cultural brand into the ecosystem in a way that can support actual product and identity work.

What the partnership includes

The partnership can be explained through four main working parts. Together they show how Mansory enters the LUKSO ecosystem at both the brand level and the infrastructure level.

Validator participation and network alignment

The first part is validator participation and network alignment. The announced partnership includes Mansory contributing to validator participation on the LUKSO blockchain network through Stakingverse. That places the brand inside the network rather than at the edge of it.

The partnership also includes economic alignment around Mansory’s utility token (MNSRY) and LUKSO. LUKSO will become a staker of the Mansory token, which creates a shared incentive structure across both ecosystems.

Strategic introductions and advisory

The second part is strategic introductions and advisory. Mansory brings decades of access across luxury automotive, fashion, and high-net-worth lifestyle circles. LUKSO brings access to a builder-led ecosystem of creative brands, developers, and digital-native communities.

That two-way access is one of the strongest parts of the story because it makes the partnership useful in both directions. Mansory gains proximity to new onchain tools and communities. LUKSO gains a partner with real brand reach in premium cultural sectors that are often discussed in web3 but rarely engaged in a serious way.

Universal Profile onboarding

The third part is Universal Profile onboarding. Mansory will onboard onto Universal Profiles on LUKSO and establish an official onchain brand identity. Creating a brand-owned presence that can travel across applications and community touchpoints.

Universal Profiles are smart-contract based digital accounts designed for identity, assets, metadata, permissions, and interaction across platforms. For Mansory, that creates a base layer for authenticated brand presence, direct community connection, gated experiences, and future digital touchpoints tied to the brand.

Early product testing

The fourth part is early product testing. Mansory will act as an early tester for LUKSO’s upcoming product releases and give feedback from the perspective of a premium global brand. That matters because LUKSO is not only gaining a recognizable partner. It is gaining product input from a company known for exacting standards around finish, presentation, and user expectation.

This feedback loop is also useful for the ecosystem. Products shaped with demanding brand input are more likely to meet the needs of cultural brands, premium communities, and teams that care about the full user experience rather than a narrow technical feature set.

“We have always pushed boundaries in automotive design. Partnering with LUKSO is a natural extension of that mindset, bringing the same standard of excellence to our digital presence. Universal Profiles give us a way to connect with our community that matches the exclusivity of what we build.”

Matthieu Humbert de la Touche, Head of Growth at Mansory

What this means for collectors, communities, and brands

For collectors and communities, the value of this partnership is not abstract. A brand like Mansory carries a strong identity and a defined relationship with its audience. Bringing that relationship onchain creates room for clearer brand verification, closer community touchpoints, and new forms of participation that feel native to the brand rather than bolted on later.

For LUKSO, the story is also wider than one brand announcement. It shows that culture-led infrastructure can attract partners who care about presentation, authorship, and community standards. That does not mean every luxury brand will move the same way. It does mean there is now a clearer example of how a premium brand can enter web3 through identity, infrastructure, and product collaboration at the same time.

Onchain presence works best when it reflects how a brand already thinks about ownership, community, and value. Mansory is not changing its standards to fit the medium. It is testing whether the medium is mature enough to carry the standards it already has.

About Mansory

MANSORY is a luxury automobile modification company that has spent more than three decades shaping a distinct position in the automotive world through custom design, premium materials, and close attention to detail. The brand works across some of the best-known names in the sector, including Aston Martin, Audi, and Bentley.

Its recent move into web3 through the MNSRY token gives Mansory a growing digital community layer. Source materials describe token-holder access to community benefits, merchandise discounts, exclusive events, a virtual garage, and limited-release opportunities. Final public wording for those benefits should match the latest approved Mansory copy.

About LUKSO

LUKSO is a Layer 1 blockchain built for digital identity, creativity, and culture. Founded by Fabian Vogelsteller and Marjorie Hernandez, LUKSO introduces standards and tools designed to help brands, creators, and communities build expressive and verifiable digital presence onchain.

About FNCE

The Foundation for the New Creative Economies, or FNCE, is the independent Swiss foundation backing the LUKSO ecosystem. Its role is to enable, nurture, and expand creative, cultural, and identity-centric onchain innovation built on LUKSO.

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