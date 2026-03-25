Most Renters Are One Disruption Away From a Financial Crisis, New Flex Research Finds

New York City, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First annual Financial Health Survey of ~1,000 renters using Flex documents thin savings buffers, frequent monthly shocks and constrained credit access;

Causal study of nearly 10,000 Flex Rent applicants finds measurable reductions in financial distress from rent-splitting access and no evidence of downstream harm*.

Nearly three in four renters experienced an unexpected financial shock in the past month alone, according to new research released today by Flexible Finance, Inc. ("Flex"). The findings come from the company's inaugural Financial Health Survey, fielded in Q1 2026 among approximately 1,000 active Flex renters, and are reinforced by a separate causal study tracking credit bureau outcomes for 9,613 applicants over five consecutive quarters.

The survey finds that financial volatility is a persistent condition for most renters**.

Seventy-three percent of respondents reported an unexpected financial strain in the past month, whether an unplanned expense, a drop in income or both.

More than half (54%) had three weeks or less of savings to absorb a shock.

Nearly one in three (29%) could cover less than a week of expenses if their income stopped today.

"What this data shows is that financial volatility is the everyday condition for renters," said Ryan Metcalf, VP of Public Affairs at Flex. "When rent is due on the first and you are paid biweekly or have variable income, rent can take up to your entire paycheck leaving little to nothing left to pay other expected or unexpected essential bills before the next paycheck. That’s a structural problem that Flex Rent can actually help address."

Living Close to Zero

The survey reveals that most renters operate with little margin before any shock hits. Nearly half of respondents (47%) spent more than they earned over the past year. Only 18% spent less.

Seventy percent rated their own credit as fair or poor. Only 39% said they consistently had enough income available when rent was due. For many, the problem was timing: paychecks and rent due dates routinely fall out of sync.

When a shock hit, renters most often coped by cutting spending (42%), working extra hours (38%), or borrowing from friends or family (32%).

One in four made late or partial payments on other obligations. Another one in ten turned to a payday loan. Among respondents who reported a shock, 60% used Flex to split their rent as part of how they managed.

Access to Flex Rent Reduces Financial Distress And Does Not Worsen Financial Outcomes

A self-reported survey captures what renters experience but cannot establish cause and effect. To address that gap, Flex also conducted a causal study comparing credit bureau outcomes for applicants who were narrowly approved for its rent-splitting product against those who were narrowly denied, groups that were statistically comparable on virtually all pre-application financial characteristics.

Access to rent-splitting did not worsen any measured financial outcome*. Across credit scores, revolving balances, utilization, delinquency rates, collections activity and debt levels, approved applicants fared no worse than denied applicants. On several measures, they fared modestly better:

Approved applicants made fewer credit inquiries and had significantly more days since their last inquiry, consistent with reduced financial stress and less need to search for outside credit.

Those who were approved showed meaningfully lower balances 90 days or more past due at later horizons, suggesting reduced late-payment distress accumulating over time.

People in the approved group also showed lower use of payday-like and nontraditional credit products, consistent with rent-splitting substituting for higher-cost alternatives rather than layering on top of them.

The majority of applicants near Flex's approval margin carried severe derogatory credit history or prior collections exposure at the time of application. Demonstrating no harm, and measurable benefit, in this population carries particular weight.

"When a financial shock hits and your options are paying late and incurring late fees, using a credit card that compounds interest, skipping a bill, or taking out a payday loan, none of those choices are free," said Metcalf. "What this research starts to measure is whether there are better tools available to people at that moment. There are early signs that access to products like Flex Rent may reduce some forms of distress. That's the bar we should be holding all consumer credit products to."

Flex intends to repeat the Financial Health Survey annually and publish results transparently each cycle.

Visit our blog for the full survey results and causal study including methodology.

About Flex

Flexible Finance, Inc. ("Flex") is a New York-based financial technology company that helps people split large essential bills into smaller, more manageable payments. With over 2.7 million customers to date, Flex has processed more than $33 billion in monthly on-time payments and has earned an average 4.8-star rating across more than 340,000 reviews. Flex provides financial technology services and does not operate as a bank. All lines of credit (including "Flex Rent"), banking services, and payment transmissions are provided by Lead Bank or Column N.A., Member FDIC. Learn more at getflex.com.

*Causal study findings are based on credit bureau data for 9,613 Flex Rent applicants tracked over five consecutive quarters using a regression discontinuity design. Results reflect population-level outcomes and are not predictive of individual results.

**The experiences and outcomes described are based on self-reported survey responses of approximately 1,000 active Flex renters and individual testimonials, and may not be representative of all renters. Results vary based on personal circumstances and third-party policies, and outcomes are not guaranteed.

Contact Info



Ryan Metcalf

media@getflex.com

+1 888-205-9407