Faven Lighting Hires Dr. Jonathon Karall as Research and Development Director

Sacramento, CA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faven Lighting, a developer of advanced horticultural under canopy lighting systems and cultivation technologies, announced the appointment of Jonathon Karall, Ph.D., as Research and Development Director. Dr. Karall joined the company in February 2026 and will lead trial design, data analysis, and research strategy at the Faven R&D facility in Sacramento, California.

Jon Karall Working in Faven's R&D Grow

Faven Lighting primarily develops under canopy lighting systems for commercial growers, designed to deliver light to lower and interior portions of the plant that traditionally receive very little. The company’s R&D program focuses on evaluating lighting strategies, environmental conditions, and production methods under real operating conditions. Current research includes trials involving under canopy lighting, far red spectrum application, and environmental optimization to better understand their impact on yield, plant morphology, and finished product quality. With the addition of Dr. Karall, Faven aims to strengthen the scientific structure behind these trials while maintaining its commitment to transparency and real-world applicability.

Dr. Karall holds a Ph.D. in Horticultural Science from Cornell University, with research focused on controlled environment agriculture, crop optimization, and lighting performance in indoor production systems. His background includes research leadership in commercial cultivation as well as academic work in hydroponics and controlled environment agriculture. His experience centers on developing data-driven production strategies that balance yield, efficiency, and product quality in large-scale facilities.

In his role at Faven, Dr. Karall will oversee the design and execution of cultivation trials, manage data collection and interpretation, and work closely with the R&D facility’s general manager to ensure experiments follow repeatable, scientifically structured methodologies. He will also collaborate with external research partners to support joint trials and expand the scope of Faven’s research program. His work will help ensure that findings from Faven’s R&D facility align with broader controlled-environment agriculture research and can be applied in commercial production environments.

“We’ve reached a point where observation alone is no longer enough,” said Tim Crowell, Founder and CEO of Faven Lighting.

“As a team, we can see when plant morphology changes, but without proper data collection, we can’t fully explain what’s happening inside the plant. At the same time, quality has become one of the biggest differentiators in commercial cannabis production. Achieving yield is no longer the primary challenge; the challenge is understanding how to increase yield while maintaining quality. Bringing Jon on board allows us to approach those questions with the level of scientific discipline they require.”

“For me, this work is about building a bridge between the cultivation community and the research community,” said Jonathon Karall, Ph.D., Research and Development Director at Faven Lighting.

“Production research should serve the needs of growers by asking practical questions and generating results that are both scientifically valid and directly applicable in commercial environments. When research is done transparently and shared openly, it benefits the entire industry.”

The addition of a dedicated research director marks a significant step in the expansion of Faven’s research capabilities and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to data-driven product development.

About Faven Lighting

Faven Lighting, headquartered in Sacramento, California, develops horticultural lighting technologies for commercial growers, including under canopy lighting systems designed to improve canopy penetration, efficiency, and crop performance. The company combines real-world production experience with structured research and development to deliver equipment and strategies that support consistent, high-quality results.

More information is available at https://favenlighting.com/

Jon Karall Inspecting a Faven Lighting R&D Grow Room

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https://favenlighting.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=p7np3JFlYL4