monday.com Ltd. Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy MNDY common stock between September 17, 2025, and February 6, 2026?

Affected MNDY Investor Summary

Who: monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Class Period: September 17, 2025 through February 6, 2026

September 17, 2025 through February 6, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: May 11, 2026

May 11, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s revenue outlook

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s revenue outlook Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against monday.com Ltd (monday.com) (NASDAQ: MNDY) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired monday.com common stock between September 17, 2025, and February 6, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Potter v. monday.com Ltd., Case No. 26-cv-01956 (S.D.N.Y.). Investors have until May 11, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired monday.com common stock and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/mndy-mondaycom-ltd-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=mndy&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Learn more about monday.com Ltd. on YouTube:



MONDAY.COM LTD. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) new customer growth was decelerating, and the company was experiencing weak expansion within existing accounts; (2) monday.com’s AI investments were inadequate as durable drivers of long-term growth; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did monday.com’s Stock Drop?

On February 9, 2026, monday.com released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and revealed that the company was rescinding its $1.8 billion 2027 revenue target, and was, in fact, guiding for a significant deceleration of top line growth in 2026. On this news, monday.com’s stock price fell $20.37, or 20.8%, to close at $77.63 per share on February 9, 2026.

WHAT MNDY INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by May 11, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.





THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR MONDAY.COM LTD. INVESTORS:

monday.com investors may, no later than May 11, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages monday.com investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com



May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.