SPIE signs an agreement for the acquisition of SGS Industrial Services, expanding industrial services in Germany

Cergy, March 25, 2026 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of SGS Industrial Services Group. With this acquisition, SPIE is further expanding its range of industrial services in Germany and broadening its value chain.

Headquartered in Dorf an der Pram in Upper Austria and mainly operating in Germany, SGS Industrial Services employs around 800 highly skilled employees, who are deployed flexibly to meet project-specific requirements. With this acquisition, SPIE further strengthens its strategic position in industrial services and broadens its value chain, particularly in the electrical and mechanical installation of power facilities and industrial plants.

SGS Industrial Services has strong industrial expertise in multiple sectors, particularly energy, logistics and a diversified, long-standing client base. Building on the recent integrations of Robur, and the announcement of ROFA’s signing, this acquisition creates cross-selling potential within SPIE’s existing industrial customers. In 2025, SGS Industrial Services generated revenues of c. €180 million with margins slightly north of 10%.

The transaction EBITA multiple is high single digit and the transaction should result in an adjusted1 EPS accretion for the Group as soon as the first year of consolidation. The acquisition will be financed with the existing financial resources of the Group while maintaining its sound financial policy regarding leverage ratio.

Markus Holzke, Managing Director of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria: “With the acquisition of SGS Industrial Services, we are strategically strengthening our value chain depth and further expanding our industrial services capabilities. At the same time, we are opening up new access to qualified specialists across Europe. This puts us in a strong position to deliver on the growth opportunities especially in Germany – driven by the energy transition and infrastructure investments – with consistent execution.”

Werner Griesmaier, founder of SGS Industrial Services: “We have built SGS Industrial Services with great passion over many years. It was therefore important to me to secure the company’s future at an early stage and to find a strong partner. I am convinced that SPIE will open new opportunities for our customers and employees while ensuring stability and continuity.”

The experienced management with Andreas Hofinger, Christian Gittmaier and Sandra Ponsold will continue to lead the operational business.

Dennis Mausberg, General Manager of the Operational Division Industry Services & Wind and Member of the Executive Board of SPIE Germany Switzerland Austria, warmly welcome the management team and 800 employees of SGS Industrial Services: “We very much look forward to our joint future. Together, we are expanding our capabilities in industrial services and benefiting from complementary strengths. This will enable us to deliver our services in an even more integrated way from a single source. At the same time, we see additional opportunities to recruit skilled professionals across Eastern Europe and further strengthen our execution capacity.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of June 2026 and is subject only to antitrust approval.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

www.spie.com

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SPIE







Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com



SPIE







Investor Relations

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Laurent Poinsot

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1 Adjusted earnings per share as defined in our annual financial statements

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