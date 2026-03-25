Shareholders annual general meeting of April 30, 2026 - Conditions and availability of the meeting documents

SHAREHOLDERS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 30th, 2026

CONDITIONS AND AVAILABILITY OF THE MEETING DOCUMENTS

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 25, 2026.

The Combined General Meeting of Renault S.A. (the “Company”) will be held at 3.00 p.m. on Thursday April 30, 2026, at La Seine Musicale, Île Seguin – 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt.

The preliminary convening notice was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) N°24 of February 25, 2026, and the convening notice was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) N°36 of March 25, 2026. These notices are available on the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the Company’s website: www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance/general-meeting/.

All information on the agenda, the draft resolutions and the formalities for participating and voting at the Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting.

As from today, the other documents and information relating to this Annual General Meeting are available on the aforementioned website or communicated to shareholders at the Company’s registered office, located at 122–122bis avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, in accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on live video and in full on the Company’s website (www.renaultgroup.com/en/). It will also be available in replay on the website after the Annual General Meeting.

For further information, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department – Email: communication.actionnaires@renault.com .

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its three automotive brands – Renault, Dacia, Alpine – and its financial captive – Mobilize Financial Services – to offer sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 100 countries, Renault Group sold 2.337 million vehicles in 2025. It employs more than 100,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, Renault Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.

More information: www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP

RELATIONSHIPS

INVESTORS Florent Chaix

+33 6 07 88 83 05

florent.chaix@renault.com RENAULT GROUP

MEDIA RELATIONS Valérie Gillot

+33 6 83 92 92 96

valerie.gillot@renault.com Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com

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