Toll Brothers Announces Model Homes for Sale at Vista Rose in Placentia, California

PLACENTIA, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new home at Vista Rose, an exclusive community of 100 luxury homes in Placentia, California. With only a few homes remaining, including two professionally decorated and fully landscaped model homes now offered for sale, this is the last chance to own a new home in this highly sought-after community.

The Elina Tuscan and Lyda Mediterranean model homes offer a unique opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a stunning, move-in-ready home. These professionally designed homes feature 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and up to 2,195 square feet of living space, with modern two-story layouts that blend style and functionality. Each home is meticulously crafted with luxurious finishes and enhanced by fully landscaped outdoor living spaces, perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Model homes are priced from $1.9 million.





The community’s prime location in north Orange County provides walkability to dining, shopping centers, and parks, along with convenient access to freeways and John Wayne Airport. Placentia is a well-established, quaint city historically known for its Valencia orange groves and the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District Performing Arts Center. Residents enjoy weekly farmers' markets, annual heritage festivals, and the historic Bradford House.

“Vista Rose has been a tremendous success, and these final model homes for sale represent the last chance for home shoppers to become part of this vibrant community,” said Brad Hare, Group President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “We are proud to offer these fully decorated and landscaped model homes, which showcase the exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail for which Toll Brothers is known.”

The Vista Rose Sales Center is located at 601 Patten Ave. in Placentia and is open daily by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.





About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)