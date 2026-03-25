For the tenth consecutive year, Grupo Bimbo is recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies

MEXICO CITY, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the largest baking Company in the world, has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies 2026, marking ten consecutive years of receiving this honor.

This acknowledgment highlights organizations that demonstrate outstanding leadership in integrity, ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

According to Ethisphere, the evaluation is carried out through its proprietary Ethics Quotient® methodology, which considers elements related to ethics and compliance programs, organizational culture, and governance practices of participating companies.

At Grupo Bimbo, ethics is not just a principle; it is a core part of how the company operates. This value is lived every day through a strong organizational culture grounded in its philosophy and its Golden Rule: treating everyone with respect, fairness, trust, and care. This approach, championed since the company’s beginnings by its founders, guides its relationships with associates, customers, suppliers, investors, and the communities where it operates.

This way of understanding ethics is closely tied to Grupo Bimbo’s purpose of Nourishing a Better World. For the company, integrity also takes shape in how decisions are made every day, with a deeply human, long-term vision focused on generating well-being, transparency, and trust for families and all its stakeholders.

“Receiving this recognition for the tenth year in a row reaffirms our commitment to continue strengthening a culture based on ethics, integrity, and transparency. At Grupo Bimbo, we understand that acting with integrity goes beyond compliance: it means doing and saying what is right at all times, in alignment with our values, our culture, and the public commitments we have made globally,” said Ignacio Stepancic, Global Compliance Leader at Grupo Bimbo.

Ethisphere’s distinction recognizes companies that place ethics at the center of their decisions and operations, helping build trust-based relationships with their stakeholders. Grupo Bimbo has been honored for ten consecutive years, a reflection of its long-term vision and its understanding of integrity as an essential element for generating sustainable value.

In its 2026 edition, Ethisphere recognized 138 companies from 17 countries and 40 industries.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the leader and largest baking Company in the world and a relevant participant in snacks. It has presence in 93 countries worldwide, operating directly in 39 and serving another 54 through strategic partnerships. Its operations span across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa, with 249 bakeries and plants, and more than 1,700 sales centers. With sales of over US $22 billion, the Company has a diverse product portfolio, its main categories include sliced and artisan bread, buns & rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas & flatbreads, and salty snacks, among others. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest direct distribution networks in the world, with more than 54,000 routes and over 153,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO, and it also trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market through a Level 1 ADR, under the ticker symbol BMBOY.