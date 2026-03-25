Specialist ID Launches Luxury VIP Credential Chain

MIAMI, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist ID (specialistid.com), a seven-time Inc. 5000 credentialing company, today launched Street Cred™, a luxury credential chain line for VIP, backstage, and premium access environments. The flagship piece is the Ultimate Diamond Studded 24 Karat White Gold VIP Credential Chain, a $60,000 wearable debuting at ISC West 2026 in Las Vegas. The line is also available in lab diamond and moissanite.

The 27.5-inch convertible gold chain features a diamond-encrusted dual swivel lobster claw attachment system. It functions as a luxury gold neck chain, a double-ended credential lanyard, or a single slot-punch credential holder.

“In environments where credentials are required and visibility matters, what you wear becomes part of the image,” said Patrick Barnhill, Founder of Specialist ID. “We built something technically functional, visually unforgettable, and unlike anything the badge and access world has seen before.”

Who It’s For

Street Cred credential chains are designed for celebrity talent wearing backstage passes, athlete representatives with courtside or tunnel credentials, VIP hospitality programs at concerts and festivals, and anyone looking for a luxury alternative to a standard lanyard or badge chain. The piece also works as a standalone gold chain or wallet chain.

Custom commissions are available in diamond, lab diamond, and moissanite with approximately two to three month lead times. Not available for direct online purchase. Inquiries handled through a private concierge process at specialistid.com.

View the Street Cred™ VIP Credential Chain: https://www.specialistid.com/products/diamond-studded-24-karat-white-gold-vip-credential-chain

About Specialist ID

Specialist ID is a seven-time Inc. 5000 company and leading U.S. provider of badge holders, lanyards, badge reels, neck chains, credential holders, and ID accessories. Founded in 2001 in Miami by brothers Patrick and Mike Barnhill. Over 140,000 positive reviews. Headquartered in Doral, Florida. specialistid.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Fernando Gonzalez

Specialist ID

Phone: 1.800.380.6726

Web: www.specialistid.com