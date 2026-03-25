Utila Integrates Native TRON Resource Management, Enabling Up to 80% Reduction in Transaction Costs

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utila, an institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of native TRON resource management capabilities within its platform. The integration enables users to stake TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network, delegate resources across wallets, and programmatically rent energy through the Utila console and API. Designed for fintechs, payment companies, and exchanges operating on the TRON network, the solution helps reduce transaction costs while maintaining security, policy controls, and transaction visibility.

As the dominant settlement layer for USDT, the TRON blockchain has a circulating supply of approximately $85 billion, with average daily transfer volume exceeding $20 billion. For operations where TRC-20 USDT is a core payment flow, TRON serves as a primary settlement layer. Each TRC-20 transfer requires energy and bandwidth, the computational resources that power transactions on the network. Utila's resource management capabilities provide streamlined control over the acquisition, allocation, and optimization of these resources at scale, complementing TRON's reliable, low-cost infrastructure with an operational layer purpose-built for high-volume payment workflows.

Managing these resources at scale has often required sending transactions through third-party signing systems that may operate outside existing wallet infrastructure, policy controls, and audit processes. Utila’s integration removes this friction by bringing staking, delegation, and energy rental into the same platform where teams already manage their wallets, signing policies, and transaction monitoring.

“The scale of TRON’s blockchain infrastructure as the backbone of global stablecoin payments creates a clear need for enterprise-grade tooling that reduces costs without introducing operational risk,” said Bentzi Rabi, Co-Founder & CEO at Utila. “With native TRON resource management, organizations can now optimize their transaction economics directly within their existing infrastructure—no external providers, no separate signing flows, and no gaps in compliance or visibility.”

The integration provides multiple complementary mechanisms that enterprise users can deploy individually or combine based on transaction volume and capital allocation. Teams can stake TRX to a super representative of their choice, generating energy and bandwidth that cover transaction fees while earning staking rewards through delegated voting rights. When a wallet’s transactions are fully covered by staked energy, no TRX is burned for those transactions, allowing teams to avoid incremental network fees once sufficient resources are allocated. Once resources are obtained through protocol staking, they can be delegated across wallets within the team via the API.

For teams that need on-demand resources without committing capital to long-term staking, Utila supports energy rental from platforms such as JustLend and TronScan-integrated providers. This approach can reduce the cost of a single USDT transfer by up to 80%, depending on baseline fees. In addition, teams can source energy delegations from third-party providers that connect directly through Utila Link, allowing external providers to allocate resources.

“As a leading settlement layer for stablecoin transactions, the efficient management of TRON’s resource model, alongside strong security and compliance standards, is essential,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for TRON DAO. “Utila’s native integration consolidates these capabilities into a single platform, equipping payment companies and fintechs with the tools needed to scale operations with greater efficiency and confidence.”

Leveraging TRON’s efficient and low-cost infrastructure, Utila’s resource management capabilities are now available to further optimize unit economics for remittance services, payout platforms, payment aggregators, and other high-volume operators. By streamlining resource allocation, users can maximize transaction efficiency and potentially realize greater monthly savings as transfer volumes grow. For a walkthrough of setup and configuration, organizations can contact Utila to request a demo.

About Utila

Utila is the leading stablecoin and digital asset infrastructure platform for fintechs and enterprises. Utila enables organizations of all sizes to securely build, manage, and scale digital asset operations across stablecoin payments, treasury, trading, tokenization, and beyond. The platform combines institutional-grade MPC wallets, granular policy controls, robust APIs, multi-chain support, payment and tokenization engine, and deep integrations with banking, compliance, exchanges, DeFi, and more. Trusted by 250+ industry leaders, Utila processes more than $20B in monthly volume and has secured over $200B in transactions to date.

Media Contact

Surya Deepan Elango

surya@utila.io

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps,

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $85 billion. As of March 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 370 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Media Contact

Yeweon Park

press@tron.network

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