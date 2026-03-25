CBS Colorado, 97.3 KBCO, and Raise the Future Host “A Day for Wednesday’s Child” to Help Colorado Youth in Foster Care Find Lasting Connections

Denver, Colorado, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raise the Future, CBS Colorado (KCNC-TV), and 97.3 KBCO will bring the community together on April 8 for “A Day for Wednesday’s Child,” a daylong broadcast dedicated to helping youth in foster care find permanent families and lifelong connections. The special programming will air from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. MDT on CBS Colorado and stream on CBSColorado.com.

Throughout the day, the broadcast will highlight Colorado youth who are still waiting for supportive, lasting family connections. In Colorado, nearly 300 children and youth are currently waiting to be adopted, with older teens and sibling groups often waiting the longest to find permanent families. Viewers will hear powerful stories from young people seeking a place to belong and celebrate families built through adoption and guardianship.

Through storytelling and community support, Raise the Future works to ensure these young people are seen, heard, and given the opportunity to build lifelong connections that provide stability, belonging, and support.

CBS Colorado news anchor Mekialaya White will host coverage during CBS Colorado Morning News from 5 to 7 a.m., CBS Colorado News at Noon, and the afternoon and evening newscasts at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 10 p.m. Throughout the day, CBS Colorado and 97.3 KBCO will encourage viewers and listeners to learn how they can support youth in foster care by donating, sharing these stories, and exploring opportunities to foster or adopt.

“A Day for Wednesday’s Child gives our community the chance to hear directly from young people in foster care who are still waiting for permanent families,” said Kristine Strain, VP News Director and Station Manager of CBS Colorado. “We’re proud to partner with Raise the Future and KBCO to help share these stories and encourage our viewers to be part of the solution.”

“We’re honored to support A Day for Wednesday’s Child and help shine a light on youth in foster care who are seeking lasting family connections,” added 97.3 KBCO. “Through our partnership with CBS Colorado and Raise the Future, we hope to encourage our listeners to get involved and make a difference.”

“Behind every story shared during ‘A Day for Wednesday’s Child’ is a young person hoping for a permanent connection,” said Jay Sudowski, board chair of Raise the Future. “When our community comes together, we can help ensure these youth have the opportunity to find the support and belonging they deserve.”

About Raise the Future

Connect Youth. Support Families. Create Hope.

At Raise the Future, we believe every young person deserves to go through life knowing they have a caring adult by their side. Through innovative programs and partnerships, we connect youth in foster care with stable, supportive families and provide the tools and resources they need to thrive. With a focus on building lifelong connections and supportive relationships, Raise the Future works every day to change the journey for youth in foster care, one meaningful relationship at a time. For details about A Day for Wednesday’s Child or Raise the Future’s services, visit Raise the Future or call 303.755.4756.

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