Jason Plotkin, Pinder Plotkin Legal Team CEO, Named Host of ‘Around Town’ on Laurel TV

Laurel, MD, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinder Plotkin Legal Team announced today that CEO and Managing Attorney Jason Plotkin, Esq. has been named the host of "Around Town with the Laurel Board of Trade" on Laurel TV.



The program serves as a vital platform for showcasing the diverse business landscape of Laurel, Maryland, and fostering connections between community leaders and residents.



Plotkin, who currently serves as a director with the Laurel Board of Trade, brings his dual expertise as a litigator and business leader to the series, which is available on Comcast channels 996 HD and 71 SD, Verizon channel 12, and YouTube.

Jason Plotkin, Award Winning Personal Injury Attorney

Debut Episode Features Jay Media Group and Independent Film Success

The debut episode featuring Plotkin as host highlights Dion Johnson, owner of Jay Media Group, an award-winning Laurel-based media production and publishing firm. During the segment, Plotkin explores the intersection of community storytelling and business growth, focusing on Johnson’s documentary "Forever Free and the Literacy Playbook," which recently won "Best of Fest" at the DC Independent Film Festival. This hosting role aligns with the Pinder Plotkin Legal Team’s commitment to community enrichment through its Circle of Trust program and Plotkin’s dedication of 25% of his time to service and education.

Strengthening the Laurel and Baltimore Regional Economy

Plotkin’s appointment to the program reinforces the firm’s long-standing connection to the Laurel and Baltimore metropolitan areas. As a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and a winner of Clio’s inaugural Legal Impact Award, Plotkin utilizes his platform to provide both legal context and professional mentorship to the regional business community. The series is broadcast on Laurel TV and archived on their digital platforms, providing ongoing visibility for the innovative work being done across the city while strengthening the bonds between local enterprises and the residents they serve.

Statements from Laurel Community Leaders

"Hosting 'Around Town' provides a unique opportunity to serve the Laurel community by highlighting the incredible hardworking people who drive our local economy," said Jason Plotkin, Esq., CEO and Managing Attorney of Pinder Plotkin Legal Team. "At Pinder Plotkin, our mission is to love, serve, and care for our neighbors, and celebrating the achievements of local entrepreneurs like Dion Johnson is a direct extension of those core values."

Jim Cross, Chairman of the Laurel Board of Trade

"The Laurel Board of Trade is proud to have Jason Plotkin leading this program as we continue to advocate for the growth and success of our local business members," said Jim Cross, Chairman of the Laurel Board of Trade. "His energy and professional insight help bring the stories of Laurel’s business community to life for all our viewers."

Keith Sydnor, Mayor of the City of Laurel

"Partnerships between our local government, business organizations, and community leaders are what make the City of Laurel thrive," said Keith Sydnor, Mayor of the City of Laurel. "We welcome Jason Plotkin to Laurel TV and look forward to the impactful conversations he will lead to keep our residents informed and engaged."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who is the new host of “Around Town with the Laurel Board of Trade”?

A: Jason Plotkin, Esq., CEO and Managing Attorney of Pinder Plotkin Legal Team and a director with the Laurel Board of Trade.

Q: What channel is Laurel TV on?

A: Comcast channels 996 HD and 71 SD, Verizon channel 12, and globally on the Laurel TV YouTube channel.

Q: What will the “Around Town with the Laurel Board of Trade” show focus on?

A: Showcasing Laurel’s diverse business community, local entrepreneurs, and economic impact through interviews with business owners like Dion Johnson of JayMedia Group.

Q: How is Pinder Plotkin Legal Team involved in the Laurel community?

A: Through its Circle of Trust program, Plotkin’s role on the Laurel Board of Trade, and his dedication of 25% of his time to service and education.

ABOUT LAUREL BOARD OF TRADE

The Laurel Board of Trade is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the commercial and civic welfare of the Laurel, Maryland area. By providing networking opportunities, business resources, and advocacy, the Board fosters a vibrant economic climate and serves as a primary link between local enterprises and the community. For more information on membership and upcoming events, visit laurelboardoftrade.org.

ABOUT LAUREL TV

Laurel TV is the City of Laurel’s government-access and public-education cable channel, providing residents with local news, event coverage, and original programming. Operating as a critical link for municipal transparency and community engagement, Laurel TV broadcasts 24/7 on Comcast channels 996 HD and 71 SD and Verizon channel 12. Viewers can also access content globally via the Laurel TV YouTube channel and official website at laureltv.org.





ABOUT PINDER PLOTKIN LEGAL TEAM

Founded in 2002, Pinder Plotkin Legal Team, www.pinderplotkin.com, is a Maryland personal injury, auto accident, truck accident, dog bite and Workers' Compensation, Pinder Plotkin Legal Team law firm dedicated to fighting for hardworking people injured in accidents. Led by CEO Jason Plotkin, Esq. — a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and winner of Clio's inaugural Legal Impact Award (2021) — the firm has secured millions in verdicts and settlements for injured Maryland residents and operates on a No Fee Guarantee. For more information, visit pinderplotkin.com or call (877) 684-0295.





ABOUT JASON PLOTKIN

Jason Plotkin, www.jasonplotkin.com, is the CEO and Managing Attorney at Pinder Plotkin Legal Team, a personal injury law firm based in Maryland. He is a life member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, winner of Clio's 2021 Legal Impact Award, and author of the best-selling book Crash Course: To Recovery and Beyond. With extensive experience representing injured clients and personal insight from surviving two serious auto accidents, Plotkin brings both professional excellence and genuine empathy to his practice. As Lawyer Club Ambassador, he leads My Legal Academy's Monthly Personal Injury Mastermind, where he mentors attorneys nationwide on building thriving practices. He dedicates significant time to educating other attorneys and serving his community.

Around Town with the Laurel Board of Trade 3/10/26: Dion Johnson interviewed by Jason Plotkin

Press Inquiries

Kelly Beltran

kelly [at] pinderplotkin.com

(410) 661-9440

https://www.pinderplotkin.com

4300 Ridge Road

Baltimore, MD 21236

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=LJZKmkZWuuw