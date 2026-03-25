Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Names Matthew Strobl as Chief Business Development & Strategy Officer

Greensboro, NC, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Strobl as Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer.

In this role, Strobl will lead CHS’s business development, strategic planning, government affairs, and grants management efforts, advancing partnerships and identifying new opportunities to expand the organization’s impact across North Carolina. As a member of the executive leadership team, he will play a key role in shaping CHS’s long-term strategy, supporting continued growth in services for children and families statewide.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to CHS and to this critical leadership role,” said Brian Maness, CHS President & CEO. “Matt brings more than 20 years of experience and his ability to align vision with execution while building strong partnerships will help position CHS for continued impact as we grow into our next chapter.”

Strobl brings more than two decades of experience leading strategy, innovation, and organizational growth across complex non-profit and for-profit organizations, including RTI International, Abt Associates, and ICF. He has led enterprise-wide strategic planning and execution, innovation programs, and transformation initiatives impacting thousands of stakeholders across health and human services sectors. He has also advised mission-driven organizations on aligning strategy, operations, and innovations to expand their reach and effectiveness.

“I am honored to join Children’s Home Society of North Carolina at such an exciting time in its history,” Strobl said. “The organization’s commitment to ensuring every child has a safe, permanent, and loving family is both meaningful to me and important to individuals and communities across the state. I look forward to working alongside CHS’s dedicated team and partners to strengthen impact, expand opportunities, and help shape the future of this crucial work.”

CHS provides evidence-based programs and services throughout North Carolina. It provided services to more than 21,000 individuals last year, educating and preserving families, supporting children and families through transitions, and creating new families. To learn more, visit CHSNC.org.

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About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) works to promote the right of every child to safe, permanent, and loving family by strengthening families and communities across North Carolina. CHS provides adoption, foster care, family preservation, parenting support, and youth services. A trusted partner for more than 120 years, CHS advances child and family well-being statewide. Learn more at CHSNC.org.

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