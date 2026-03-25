Portugalist Survey Reveals Nearly Half of Americans Moving to Portugal Would Consider Renouncing U.S. Citizenship

Porches, Portugal, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey conducted by Portugalist.com of Americans who are considering, actively planning, or already living in Portugal found that 49.0% would consider renouncing their U.S. citizenship after securing Portuguese citizenship.



Out of 200 respondents, 29.5% said “Yes” and 19.5% said “Maybe,” while 45.0% said “No” and 6.0% said they were unsure.



According to James Cave, founder of Portugalist.com, “Most people move to Portugal for the lifestyle — the good food, the cobbled streets, and the beautiful beaches. But this is different. This is values-based migration. Whether through completely renouncing their citizenship, or planning to never return, many American expats are planning to sever ties with the US in one way or another.”



Portugalist

Key Findings & Supporting Data

● The "Renunciation" Split: While 45.0% remain firm in keeping their U.S. citizenship, a combined 49.0% (29.5% "Yes" and 19.5% "Maybe") are prepared to walk away from their American status.

● Politics Over Everything: For those definitively saying "Yes" to renunciation, 83.1% cite "political disenchantment with the U.S." as their primary motivator.

● Taxation Without Representation: Among those already living in Portugal, 38.5% list the complexity and cost of the U.S. global tax filing system as a critical reason for severing ties.

● The "One-Way Ticket" Trend: Over 35.5% of all respondents stated they "do not expect to move back to the U.S.," a figure that jumps to 44.2% for those who have already settled in Portugal.



Official Portuguese migration data from AIMA shows 19,258 U.S. citizens living in Portugal in 2024, up sharply from 14,126 in 2023. This is in part due to Portugal offering some of the most attainable residency visas in the EU, such as the D7, Digital Nomad Visa, and Golden Visa.



The Fee Reduction Paradox



Despite the U.S. government’s recent efforts to lower the administrative fee for renouncing citizenship from $2,350 to $450, the survey shows that money isn't the issue. 75.0% of respondents stated that the fee reduction has no impact on their decision.



The choice to renounce can be seen as a values-based and emotional decision rather than a financial one, highlighting a deep-seated disconnect between the U.S. government and its citizens abroad.



About the Data



This survey was conducted on March 17-18, 2026, among 200 U.S. citizens who are either considering, actively moving to, or already living in Portugal. The poll was conducted by Portugalist.com.



About Portugalist

Portugalist is the go-to resource for Americans and other English speakers planning a move to Portugal. The site attracts millions of visitors each year and is widely regarded as the most comprehensive source of information on Portuguese residency visas, including the D7 and Golden Visa. Cave is also the author of Moving to Portugal Made Simple, now in its second edition, and with over 400 reviews on Amazon.

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Media Contact

Name: James Cave

Phone: +447547049175

URL: https://www.portugalist.com

Email: info@portugalist.com

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