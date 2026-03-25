Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Wunderlich)

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 25.3.2026 AT 19:15 EET
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
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Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ralf K. Wunderlich
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 148750/8/6
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Transaction date: 2026-03-25
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14778 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 14778 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.
Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17 400 professionals operate in 35 countries and 106 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki’s net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.