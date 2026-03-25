AGS Lights Up IGA 2026 with Innovative Slot & Table Game Products





LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS, a global leader in gaming solutions, is set to showcase a dynamic array of products at the 2026 Indian Gaming Association (IGA) trade show, April 1-2, in San Diego. From premium slot cabinets and dynamic games to industry-leading table progressives and real-money online gaming solutions, AGS is recharging the gaming experience. With deep roots in tribal gaming, AGS remains committed to advancing technology, enhancing casino floors, and delivering unforgettable player experiences.

The Spectra Experience: Premium Cabinets & Featured Games

Step Into the Action: Video Mechanics Meet Classic Stepper Play

Revel ® Mechanical Reel Cabinet Since its debut in 2024, the Revel mechanical stepper has continued to charge up the charts, ranking among the top performing stepper cabinets. Three of its original titles – Triple Treasure®, Flaming Reels® and Diamond Reels® – consistently land in the top 25 for top indexing core mechanical games on the EKG game performance report. Revel’s strong performance and approachable feel continue to draw in players and operators.

® Diamonds in the Rough: Crystal Diamond ™ & Grand Diamond ™ With simplicity at the core and more wild multipliers than other Revel games, these two gems – available on casino floors and online – allow multipliers to combine for even larger wins. Bank these games together for the ultimate flexibility in bet structure.

So Hot Cash ® Revel So Hot Cash Revel is coming soon to Class III. The 4 wild symbols, along with five available jackpots at all bets, keep players engaged with more frequent, larger win opportunities. The popular game is part of the So Hot Grand ® progressive jackpot system that can link select mechanical reel stepper and 3-reel video games, creating faster-growing jackpots and keeping excitement high across the floor.

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Setting the Table for Progressives & Big Payouts

Bonus Spin Xtreme ® featuring AGS FlexBet ™ Debuting at Global Gaming Expo 2025, AGS FlexBet allows players and operators more choice with dual felt sensors that enable two ways to trigger the jackpot wheel, along with multi-denomination flexibility. This flexibility enables operators to increase revenue potential while allowing players to engage according to their preferred playing styles. Additionally, baccarat will feature two exciting trigger events with the popular Red Dragon and Golden Panda, while blackjack showcases the compelling Xtreme 16 and Power Up Player Blackjack spin triggers.

® Bonus Spin Xtreme for Poker Rooms The award-winning table game progressive, Bonus Spin Xtreme (BSX), continues to rock the poker room, offering operators the opportunity to earn incremental gaming revenue. BSX links all progressives within the poker room and can extend across the entire table game pit, resulting in faster-growing and larger jackpots.



Real-Money Online Gaming: Winning on Every Front

Top of the Class: Entering Class II Online Market Leveraging AGS Interactive’s industry momentum and the strength of AGS’ extensive Class II portfolio, the Company is well positioned to enter the long‑anticipated expansion into the Class II online market this year.

Leading the Pack in Online Gaming Throughout 2025, AGS continued to dominate the online gaming space, locking in the #1 new overall supplier spot in the Eilers & Krejcik Gaming U.S. online game performance report for five consecutive months and the #1 new slots supplier for 10 straight months.

Award-Winning Online Table Game: Blackjack Single Deck™ AGS recently took home the Top Performing New Online Table Game award at the 2026 EKG Awards for its game Blackjack Single Deck , solidifying its place at the top of the online gaming industry.



Visit AGS at booth 1235 to check out the latest slot cabinets, exciting new games, revolutionary table progressives, and industry-leading real-money online products. AGS is setting the stage for the future of gaming with technology that keeps players engaged and delivers real results for operators.

For more information, visit newsroom.playags.com.

©2026 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

About AGS

AGS is a global gaming company on a mission to create high-energy player-first experiences for all. Founded in 2005, we’ve evolved from an ambitious challenger into one of the industry’s most dynamic leaders – backed by deep R&D investment, multiple global game studios, and chart-topping performance. Our full-spectrum portfolio spans Class II and III slot machines, table products, card shufflers, and online games, making AGS one of the industry’s most comprehensive gaming suppliers. Our new bolt-inspired identity reflects the energy and originality driving everything we do: bold, charged, and built to elevate player experiences. While our look has evolved, our core remains the same – authentic, accessible, and relentlessly committed to mindful innovation. This is the new AGS: proven, energized, and ready to electrify the gaming world, one idea at a time. Let’s win together. Play AGS.

Media Contacts:

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