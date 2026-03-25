Lightfield Launches One-Hour CRM Migration Agent, Enabling Startups to Replace HubSpot With an AI-Native CRM in Under 60 Minutes

San Francisco, CA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightfield, the AI-native CRM built for high-growth companies, today announced the launch of its automated migration agent, enabling companies to move all of their CRM records onto Lightfield in as little as one hour. The agent processes CSV exports from HubSpot and other legacy CRMs, automatically mapping contacts, companies, deals, custom fields, pipeline stages, and cross-record relationships — without manual data cleaning or field mapping.

Lightfield - Natural language CRM

Since coming out of stealth in November 2025, more than 2,500 companies have created a Lightfield workspace, with hundreds migrating directly from HubSpot — making it the fastest-growing CRM platform in the startup ecosystem.

The launch comes as HubSpot CEO Yamini Rangan told investors on the company's Q4 2025 earnings call that HubSpot intends to "monitor, meter, and monetize" third-party agent access to customer data on its platform, adding that HubSpot is "not a free data pipeline for everybody to take that information out." For startups building with AI-native development tools like Claude, Cursor, and similar platforms, the implication is clear: the wall around your most valuable business data is getting higher, not lower.

Lightfield CEO Keith Peiris sees the moment differently. "Your data is yours — and you should be able to use it, unencumbered, with any agentic tool you choose," Peiris said. "Every object, every attribute, and every piece of unstructured data in Lightfield will be accessible through our API. No egress fees. If you don't want our CRM, use the API to move your data somewhere else."

"The future of work will be far more fluid than the last generation of SaaS,” Peiris added. "We're building for that world, not against it."

Tyler Postle, co-founder of Y Combinator backed Voker, spent months manually logging customer conversations into HubSpot before switching to Lightfield.

"Using HubSpot, I was a data hygienist," Postle says. "Using Lightfield, I'm a closer."

Postle's experience reflects a pattern across Lightfield's customer base: founders and sales leaders trapped in a cycle of manual data entry that pulls them away from selling.

A detailed comparison of Lightfield and HubSpot is available at lightfield.app/alternatives/hubspot

The Problem: Legacy CRMs Create a Permanent Competitive Disadvantage

Startups using traditional CRM platforms face a compounding data problem. Founders and sales reps spend hours each week on manual data entry — logging calls, updating deal stages, typing notes — and still end up with incomplete records. Meeting context disappears. Follow-ups slip. Forecasts are built on whatever someone remembered to update, not what customers actually said.

The problem worsens with scale. Each new hire inherits sparser data and less context. Founders who should be delegating remain bottlenecked because institutional knowledge lives in their heads, not in their CRM.

Traditional CRM migration requirements have historically reinforced this lock-in. A typical HubSpot migration requires weeks of consultant time, manual field mapping, and significant data loss risk. Lightfield's agent-driven approach reduces migration from a multi-week project to a single one-hour session, with full relationship preservation across contacts, companies, and deals.

How the Migration Agent Works

Lightfield's migration agent makes the switching process mechanical and verifiable:

Upload and structure alignment. Users export their data from any CRM as CSV files. The agent reads the file structure — contacts, deals, companies, custom fields — and confirms the import mapping before touching any data. Data model configuration and import. The agent configures the Lightfield workspace to match the source data, including custom fields, pipeline stages, and deal properties. Records are imported and relationships between contacts, companies, and deals are wired automatically. The agent can process up to 90,000 records per hour. Inbox connection for contextual enrichment. Once data is migrated, Lightfield ingests email and calendar data from connected inboxes to build comprehensive context on every account, contact, and opportunity. Call transcript import. Teams can optionally bulk-upload call recording transcripts, which Lightfield automatically associates with the correct contacts, opportunities, and accounts.

After migration, Lightfield's AI continuously logs calls, emails, and meetings — eliminating manual data entry entirely. Every conversation is summarized and queryable, follow-ups are drafted automatically, and pipeline analytics are generated from actual customer interactions rather than manually entered fields.

A detailed overview of how the migration agent works is available at lightfield.app/migration.

About Lightfield

Lightfield is the AI-native CRM for startups and high-growth companies. Unlike traditional CRMs that depend on manual data entry, Lightfield automatically captures every customer interaction — calls, emails, meetings, and messages — and structures them into a queryable system of record that stays current without anyone touching a field. Every conversation is searchable. Follow-ups are automatic. Any question about your pipeline, customers, or market can be answered in seconds from what your customers actually said. More than 2,500 companies have signed up for Lightfield since November 2025. Learn more at lightfield.app.

The automated migration agent, enabling companies to move all of their CRM records onto Lightfield in as little as one hour.

Press Inquiries

Matt Serna

support [at] lightfield.app

https://lightfield.app/

600 Townsend St, Suite 125

San Francisco, California 94103