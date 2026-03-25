Crypto News: CACrypto Launches XRP‑Powered “Green Mobility Challenge” as Price Forecasts Target the $3–$5 Range

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CACrypto today announced the launch of its blockchain‑based Green Mobility Challenge, a Web3‑driven incentive program designed to connect everyday physical activity with a structured digital asset participation experience.





The initiative combines real‑world interaction mechanics with a user‑friendly participation model. During the campaign period, newly registered users will receive a $10 welcome credit upon successful account creation.

The announcement comes as XRP shows signs of renewed upward momentum. After surging sharply from the $0.30 range, XRP is now trading around $1.43 — still approximately 62% below its all‑time high of $3.65.

According to analysts at Standard Chartered, XRP could reach $2.80 by 2026. Additional forecasts cited by Forbes , including estimates from 21Shares and CoinCodex, suggest XRP may trade between $3 and $5 by the end of this year — reflecting growing confidence in XRP’s expanding role within the digital asset ecosystem.

What Is the Green Mobility Challenge?

Against this backdrop, CACrypto’s Green Mobility Challenge offers a real‑world application of blockchain technology by linking activities such as walking with a structured reward system built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The program leverages distributed ledger technology to ensure transparent reward distribution and automated account settlement. The participation process is designed to be simple and accessible, requiring no specialized equipment.

Participation Overview

Participants begin by creating an account and selecting a participation tier based on their preferences. Once registered, the system issues rewards periodically according to the user’s activity performance, with all reward data displayed in real time on the user dashboard.

During the campaign period, eligible new users will receive a $10 registration bonus . Additional incentives are available for users who maintain consistent engagement — such as daily check‑ins — with rewards tied to their activity performance.

How It Works: A User Example

To illustrate the model, consider Thomas, a participant who registered during the campaign and received the welcome credit in his account. By maintaining consistent engagement — including daily check‑ins — he gradually accumulated various incentive rewards over time.

He later joined a five‑day walking challenge, earning milestone‑based rewards by meeting his daily step goals. Motivated by this experience, he advanced to a longer, more demanding challenge and continued accumulating incentives through sustained participation.

CACrypto offers multiple challenge tiers, allowing users to choose the participation mode that best fits their schedule and activity level.

Building a Sustainable Digital Participation Ecosystem

The Green Mobility Challenge reflects CACrypto’s broader vision: integrating structured digital participation models with lifestyle‑based incentive mechanisms.

By combining automated reward distribution, referral bonuses, and transparent account tracking, the platform aims to deliver a seamless user experience within a blockchain‑powered environment.

The initiative also aligns with global sustainability trends by encouraging healthier daily habits while introducing users to a new Web3‑enabled interaction model.

About CACrypto

CACrypto ( cacrypto.cc ) is a blockchain‑based digital participation platform focused on developing structured incentive programs, transparent reward systems, and scalable Web3 infrastructure. The company aims to connect users’ everyday activities with the next generation of digital asset ecosystems through technology‑driven participation models.





Forward‑Looking Statements

This release contains forward‑looking statements regarding market conditions and platform development. Actual results may differ due to market dynamics, system updates, and other factors. Platform features and program structures are subject to change in accordance with applicable terms and conditions.