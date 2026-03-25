Purple Diamond Press Inc. Announces Worldwide Distribution Partnership with Independent Publishers Group

Orange, CA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Diamond Press, an award-winning Orange County–based independent children’s book publisher specializing in diverse and inclusive literature for ages 3–10, today announced a worldwide distribution agreement with Independent Publishers Group, one of the largest distributors of independent publishers in the United States. The partnership will take effect July 1, 2026 for the Purple Diamond Press imprint.

Award Winning Author with Children's Book Inspired by Service Dog

Purple Diamond Press publishes more than 40 titles focused on social-emotional learning, character development, cultural identity, and family diversity. The publisher has received national recognition for its commitment to inclusive storytelling and previously partnered with professional sports organizations to donate more than 2,000 books to Oakland-area schools.

Through this distribution partnership, Purple Diamond Press titles will become more widely available to independent bookstores, retailers, and booksellers around the world, significantly expanding access to the publisher’s growing catalog of inclusive children’s literature. The agreement represents a major milestone for the rapidly growing children’s publisher as it reaches its seventh year in operation.

With expanded retail distribution now in place, Purple Diamond Press will continue building partnerships with educators, literacy advocates, and community organizations working to increase access to diverse books for children. The company’s titles are designed to help families and classrooms engage in meaningful conversations about empathy, kindness, disability inclusion, and belonging.

While known for its award-winning children’s books, Purple Diamond Press also publishes educational resources, inspirational titles, and select adult nonfiction focused on inclusion, empowerment, and meaningful storytelling.



The PDP catalog includes the award-winning What If We Were® series by founder C.M. Harris, illustrated by Vítor Lopes, which has become the cornerstone of the publisher’s program. The series includes:



• What If We Were All The Same!

• What If We Were All Friends!

• What If We Were All Kind!

• What If We Were All Generous!

• What If We Were All Merry!

• What If We Were All Honest! (Available April 7, 2026)

“Every child deserves to walk into a school library and find a book with characters who look like them — a book that says, ‘you belong here, and your existence matters.’ This partnership with IPG represents an important step toward making that vision a reality in more communities across the world.”

— C.M. Harris, Founder & CEO, Purple Diamond Press

Harris founded Purple Diamond Press in 2019 after facing barriers to traditional employment due to being born with a neuromuscular disability, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, and later being diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia as an adult. Determined to create opportunities for herself and others, she launched the publishing company with the vision of creating stories that help children feel seen, valued, and included. In 2022, Harris nearly lost her life after contracting COVID-19 and requiring a ventilator during her hospital stay. She battled lingering symptoms for more than a year of recovery before returning to lead the company’s continued growth. Her journey as a Black female entrepreneur and disability advocate—shaped by her lived experience—continues to drive the company’s mission and rapid growth into its expanding catalog of empowering children’s literature to affect positive change in our world.



Founder C.M. Harris also visits schools across California and beyond, leading interactive author talks and story time presentations that encourage students to celebrate differences, practice kindness, and believe in their own potential. In addition to school visits, Harris hosts story-time readings at bookstores, libraries, and community events, creating engaging opportunities for families and young readers to connect with the messages in the Purple Diamond Press catalog. Through these presentations, Harris connects directly with thousands of students and families each year, bringing the stories and lessons from Purple Diamond Press books to life in classrooms and communities.

Building on this classroom engagement, the company will also introduce Tally, a new character designed to help teach kindness and emotional awareness to young readers. Alongside the character launch, Purple Diamond Press will debut digital kindness activity packs created by Kristen Eason of The Bright Cookie for elementary schools in Fall 2026, providing educators with tools and resources to integrate social-emotional learning and inclusive storytelling into their classrooms.

Beyond the What If We Were® series, Purple Diamond Press publishes a growing community of authors whose work reflects the company’s commitment to empathy, resilience, and inclusive storytelling. The publisher’s catalog includes titles from authors such as Deborah C. Washington (A Fish in a Tree), Steffanie Najera, owner of Check N’ Play (The Weirdots), Nycole Freer (Haisley’s Birthday Money), Hyeyoung Lee (My School Has Superheroes), Vanessa Guevara (When We Play), Danielle Beerli (Forever, Papa Bear), and Natalie Burns (Mommy Goes to the Hospital and Love Travels with Mommy). Reader favorites across the catalog also include Seen, My Teacher Says, Gareth Gets a Job (Inspired by Harris’ service dog), The Caterpillar Hotel, Zion the Magnificent and the Frightful School Day, God’s Gifts to Us, The Secret Candy Drawer, The Lonely Zebra, and many more. The company has also begun expanding into Spanish and bilingual editions as part of its commitment to inclusive storytelling.

Purple Diamond Press has received national recognition for its work in inclusive publishing, including the 2025 Best Children’s Publishing Company for Diversity & Inclusion Award and an IBPA Silver Award. The company has been featured by national and international media outlets for its efforts to promote literacy and representation in children’s literature.

As the company expands globally, Purple Diamond Press plans to continue growing its catalog while strengthening partnerships with educators, literacy organizations, and community leaders working to bring books to classrooms and underserved communities. Several new titles are currently in development, including additional installments in the What If We Were® series and new stories and series from emerging voices within the Purple Diamond Press author community. A special Halloween-themed release is also forthcoming from the publisher’s youngest author, Madison Cox.

As Purple Diamond Press transitions to worldwide distribution through IPG beginning July 1, 2026, a limited quantity of titles — including hardcover editions of What If We Were All The Same! And The Weirdots — are available now for direct purchase at purplediamondpress.com. Schools, districts, and literacy organizations interested in bulk orders before the IPG launch date are encouraged to contact the publisher’s sales reps directly at Sales@PurpleDiamondPress.com to take advantage of current direct pricing.

Purple Diamond Press also operates Charity’s Readers for Tomorrow, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to placing diverse books in the hands of children in underserved communities. Schools, literacy partners, and corporate sponsors interested in supporting these initiatives are encouraged to connect with the publisher directly.

Authors seeking a mission-aligned independent publisher for their children's stories or adult work are encouraged to submit beginning June 1, 2026, at purplediamondpress.com.



About Purple Diamond Press

Purple Diamond Press is an independent publisher based in Orange County, California, dedicated to creating inclusive and meaningful books that inspire empathy, kindness, and belonging. Founded in 2019 by C.M. Harris, the company publishes a growing catalog that includes children’s literature, educational resources, inspirational titles, and select adult nonfiction. Through its expanding global reach, Purple Diamond Press is committed to helping readers of all ages feel seen, valued, and empowered.

Learn more at purplediamondpress.com and follow @PurpleDiamondPress and @WhatIfWeWereOfficial on social media.





About Independent Publishers Group

Independent Publishers Group is one of the largest and most respected distributors of independent publishers in the United States, connecting hundreds of publishers with bookstores and retailers worldwide.



With a rapidly expanding catalog and growing global reach through its partnership with Independent Publishers Group, Purple Diamond Press continues to emerge as a rising independent voice in children’s publishing. As the company celebrates its seventh anniversary, it remains committed to publishing stories that help children feel seen, heard, loved, and empowered.

Harris also expressed gratitude for the team and community that helped build the company over the past seven years.



“This milestone would not be possible without the incredible supporters behind Purple Diamond Press and the continued support of our authors, educators, families, readers, and partners who believe in the power of stories to change lives,” Harris said.

With worldwide distribution now in place, Purple Diamond Press looks forward to its next chapter—bringing inclusive stories to even more children, classrooms, and communities around the world. This partnership marks a major step forward in expanding access to inclusive children’s books at scale.

Author and publisher, C.M. Harris with her bestselling title, What If We Were All The Same!

Press Inquiries

C.M. Harris

Founder & CEO, Purple Diamond Press, Inc.

General Inquiries: Info@PurpleDiamondPress.com

Order Inquiries: Sales@PurpleDiamondPress.com

Phone: 323-577-8488

https://www.purplediamondpress.com/

https://whatifwewereofficial.com/

https://www.cmharrisbooks.com/

Orange County, CA

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=6GEb14Axx70