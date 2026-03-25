Cloudera Announces 2026 Global Partner Awards Winners at IMPACT26

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced the winners of its 2026 Global Partner Awards, presented during its annual partner kickoff event, IMPACT 26 . The awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to customer success, technical excellence, and innovation across Cloudera’s ecosystem over the past year.

The Power of the Cloudera Partner Ecosystem

Cloudera partners play a critical role in extending the value of the Cloudera platform for organizations of all sizes. Through deep technical integrations, joint go-to-market initiatives, and global services expertise, partners help to ensure customers achieve maximum value through optimal performance and functionality of their Cloudera investment. Each partner is carefully vetted and empowered to uphold the highest standards of technical and business excellence.

Together, Cloudera and its partners enable enterprises to build and run data and AI solutions anywhere—in clouds, data centers, the edge, and hybrid environments—accelerating innovation while maintaining governance and control.

This year’s Global Strategic Partners are:

Cloud Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) OEM Partner of the Year: IBM

IBM Technology Partner of the Year: AMD

AMD AI Partner of the Year : NVIDIA

: NVIDIA IMPACT Partner of the Year: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ISV Partner of the Year: Protegrity

The Regional Partners of the Year are:

AMER Partner of the Year: Compwire

Compwire APAC Partner of the Year: IBM Consulting

IBM Consulting EMEA Partner of the Year: PUE Data

PUE Data Public Sector Partner of the Year: ThunderCat Technology

Cloudera’s Emerging Partners of the Year are:

AMER: Codename37

Codename37 APAC: Novare Technologies

Novare Technologies EMEA: Engineering Ingegneria Informatica S.p.A.



Building the Hybrid Future of Data and AI Anywhere - In Their Words

"Enterprise-grade AI demands a strong data foundation," said Travis Vigil, senior vice president, ISG Product Management, Dell Technologies. "Through our joint innovation with Cloudera, we’re tightly integrating Dell’s industry‑leading storage with Cloudera’s data platform to bring AI directly to where the data lives. Together, we’re helping customers operationalize AI at scale with the security, performance, and confidence required for production environments."

“Traditional security breaks down in AI environments where data is constantly moving and being reused,” said Protegrity CTO, Sameer Tiwari. "Protegrity takes a data-centric approach—protecting sensitive data itself so it can be safely used across analytics, machine learning, and generative AI. Our partnership with Cloudera brings this capability directly into modern data platforms at scale.”

“Receiving Cloudera’s AMER Partner of the Year award is a great honor for Compwire and a reflection of the strong, trusted partnership we have built together,” said Ricardo Vinicius de Godoi, Director of Business Solutions at Compwire. “Together, we are helping organizations accelerate their data and AI initiatives in Brazil, and we look forward to continuing to drive innovation, customer value, and growth with Cloudera.”

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with Cloudera across APAC,” said Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India & South Asia. “This year, we worked closely with Cloudera on securing net new logos and the expansion of existing accounts. Together, we are delivering transformative data and AI solutions that create long-term value for our clients.”

"With over a decade of expertise in Cloudera solutions across EMEA, we are evolving together,” said Lucia Ferrer, PUEDATA CRO & Co-Founder. “Our focus is now on democratizing data across the enterprise, leveraging Private AI to turn insights into organizational value."

“At Cloudera, our partners are more than just collaborators; they are essential drivers of innovation, customer value, and global growth,” said Michelle Hoover, SVP of Global Alliances & Channels at Cloudera. “The depth and diversity of our partner ecosystem helps to enable us to deliver unmatched hybrid and AI-powered data solutions at scale. Our 2026 Global Partner Award winners exemplify the deep technical excellence, shared vision, and relentless commitment to customer success that continues to accelerate Cloudera’s momentum in the data and AI era. We are honored to celebrate their achievements and look forward to continuing to build transformative solutions together.”

To learn more about Cloudera’s partner ecosystem, visit Cloudera.com/partners .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and even save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact

Jess Hohn-Cabana

cloudera@v2comms.com