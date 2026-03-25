American Nurses Enterprise Launches 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, Charting a Bold New Direction for the Future of Nursing

SILVER SPRING, MD, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Nurses Enterprise (ANE), the unifying force behind the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and the American Nurses Foundation, today announced the launch of its 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of all three organizations.

The plan sets a renewed vision and mission for the Enterprise and establishes a clear strategic direction to guide ANE’s work on behalf of the nursing profession through the end of the decade.

Developed through an inclusive, organization‑wide process, the strategic plan reflects extensive input from employees, leaders, and stakeholders across the Enterprise, including engagement sessions, small‑group discussions, leadership briefings, and joint Board deliberations.

At the core of the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan is a strategic arc centered on three interconnected priorities: Advocate, Elevate, and Engage. Through this approach, ANE will advocate for nurses to shape policy and advance practice; elevate the profession by strengthening standards, expanding development, and increasing recognition of excellence; and engage members, partners, and communities to foster meaningful collaboration and shared purpose. Together, these priorities position nurses to lead with impact and help shape a stronger, more equitable health system.

The plan is grounded in ANE’s refreshed vision, “A healthy world through The Power of Nurses,” and its updated mission, “Serving all nurses and advancing healthcare through engagement, advocacy, leadership, and excellence.”

Four strategic goals will guide implementation of the plan:

Amplify the voice and visibility of nurses

Champion innovation, professional development, and the well‑being of nurses

Strengthen inclusive engagement and strategic partnerships

Ensure operational excellence, future sustainability, and financial vitality

“Nurses are not on the periphery of healthcare, they are at its very center,” said Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA‑BC, FAAN, President of the American Nurses Association. “This strategic plan reaffirms our commitment to ensuring nurses have the voice, visibility, and support they deserve, especially at a time when the profession’s leadership has never been more critical.”

Laura J. Wood, DNP, RN, NEA‑BC, FAAN, President of the American Nurses Credentialing Center, emphasized the plan’s focus on excellence and innovation. “By centering professional development, well‑being, and innovation alongside credentialing and recognition, this plan positions nurses to lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.”

Kathy Driscoll, MSN, RN, NEA‑BC, CCM, President of the American Nurses Foundation, highlighted the plan’s commitment to supporting nurses. “This strategy strengthens our ability to invest in nurses through research, scholarships, and programs that advance well‑being and resilience, supporting those who give so much to others.”

The launch of the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan coincides with the 130th anniversary of the American Nurses Association, underscoring the enduring legacy of the nursing profession and ANE’s commitment to its future.

“This strategic plan marks a defining moment for the American Nurses Enterprise,” said Angela Beddoe, Chief Executive Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise. “With a unified vision and clear priorities, we are positioned to advance the profession and create meaningful impact for nurses, healthcare, and communities nationwide.”

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About the American Nurses Enterprise

The American Nurses Enterprise champions nurses by harnessing The Power of Nurses™ to drive transformation and innovation across the healthcare landscape. As the unifying force behind three foundational pillars—the American Nurses Association, the American Nurses Credentialing Center, and the American Nurses Foundation—the enterprise sets the professional standards that empower nurse-led innovation, advocacy, and research. By uniting these core organizations, the enterprise advances the nursing profession and shapes a healthier future for communities nationwide and around the globe.

MEDIA CONTACT: newsroom@ana.org