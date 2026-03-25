Fidelity, Principal, T. Rowe Price, TIAA and Voya Lead Retirement Plan Sponsor Site Homepage Rankings, Corporate Insight Finds

New York, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retirement plan recordkeepers are increasingly positioning sponsor site homepages as command centers for plan administration, with growing adoption of task management tools, modular page design and customization options, according to new research from Corporate Insight (CI).

CI's latest Retirement Plan Monitor – Institutional (RPM-I) Report evaluated the homepage and plan dashboard experiences of 14 leading retirement plan providers. Fidelity, Principal, T. Rowe Price, TIAA and Voya Financial earned Excellent ratings, while Empower, Lincoln Financial, Merrill, Nationwide, Transamerica and Vanguard received Good ratings.

"Sponsor site homepages have historically lagged behind participant-facing platforms in terms of modernization," says Andrew Denegre, Senior Analyst at CI. "The firms leading this space recognize that the homepage is the primary tool sponsors use to manage their plans day-to-day, and they're designing these new experiences accordingly."

Customization Reaches an Inflection Point

Half of the 14 firms evaluated now offer some level of homepage or dashboard customization, a notable uptick that CI researchers describe as approaching table-stakes status. Voya Financial allows sponsors to rearrange homepage tiles across three tabs using drag-and-drop functionality, while Fidelity enables sponsors to select which metrics appear in their data tiles and build personalized quick link menus. Principal and TIAA round out the customization leaders, offering adjustable benchmark comparisons and plan/employer visibility filters, respectively.

“Small and large plan administrators often have different needs,” says Denegre. “This report shows how firms can use customization options to streamline navigation to the tools most useful to each sponsor.”

Task Management Drives Engagement

CI's analysis found that surfacing action items directly on the homepage is a key differentiator among top-rated firms. Empower's Action Center Summary and Vanguard's Your Activity section both anchor time-sensitive tasks at the top of the page, presenting consolidated lists of open items across categories like case management, loan management and compliance activities. Fidelity, Principal and TIAA take a complementary approach, using icons, color-coding and clear calendar dates to flag upcoming and past-due deadlines within dedicated on-page modules.

“Surfacing these reminders directly on the homepage eliminates unnecessary navigation to case management centers and keeps these tasks top of mind for sponsors,” adds Denegre.

Visualization Separates the Field

Seventy-one percent of firms include a visualization dedicated to plan participation rate—the most common homepage infographic across the coverage set. Leading firms go further, pairing rich plan health data with interactive visualizations that help sponsors quickly interpret key metrics. Principal employs a bright, bold color scheme across bar charts, donut charts and line graphs organized within expandable tabs, while Transamerica's tabbed dashboard presents detailed source breakdowns for contributions, withdrawals and loans. TruStage stands out for its PlanOnTarget module, which uses side-by-side comparisons of plan performance and target goals to help sponsors identify areas requiring attention.

Methodology

CI's Retirement Plan Monitor – Institutional Report on Sponsor Site Homepages and Dashboards evaluated the homepage and plan dashboard experiences of 14 retirement plan providers, assessing page layout, information architecture, data and metrics, visualizations, on-page resources and design and customization features. Firms received ratings of Excellent, Good, Fair or Poor based on how effectively their homepages facilitate administrative task management, surface key plan data and support sponsor navigation.

Organizations included in the February 2026 RPM-I Sponsor Site Homepages and Dashboards report: American Funds, Charles Schwab, Empower, Fidelity, Lincoln Financial Group, Merrill, Nationwide, Principal, T. Rowe Price, TIAA, Transamerica, TruStage, Vanguard and Voya Financial.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, CI offers a best-in-class research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience to help organizations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

Interested parties can download a sample version of the report. For media inquiries or to schedule an analyst interview: Patrick Flood | 646-876-7535 | pflood@corporateinsight.com

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