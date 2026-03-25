Casino Group: Release of 2025 financial data estimates on 30 March 2026

Release of 2025 financial data estimates on 30 March 2026

Paris, 25 March 2026

Further to its press release dated 18 February 20261, the Group announces that it will release 2025 financial data estimates on 30 March 2026 (after market closing). A conference call will be held on the same day.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

1 Press release dated 18 February 2026

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