UN COMMITTEE HIGHLIGHTS “LIMITED SUBSTANTIVE PROGRESS” TOWARDS RECONCILLIATION

Ottawa, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. welcomes the latest report from the United Nations Committee on Civil and Political Rights (CCPR) calling on Canada to increase its efforts to fully implement the 231 Calls For Justice to protect the safety and security of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people, highlighting the limited progress so far.

The new report specifically highlights the “sustained rates of violence, including lethal violence, against Indigenous women” along with the lack of both “sufficient preventive measures to identify the roots of such a structural violence” and “concrete measures to ensure the effective implementation of the recommendations contained in the [National Inquiry’s] Final Report.”

Families impacted by the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, survivors of gender and race-based violence and 2SLGBTQIA+ people have relentlessly pushed to hold Canada accountable to its legal responsibility to fully implement in the 231 Calls for Justice, but seven years after they were issued, only two have been completed.

“It is further concerned about the limited substantive progress achieved to date and notes the need for additional human and financial resources to ensure effective and sustained implementation,” the Committee wrote in its report.

Delays in implementing the Calls for Justice are not abstract and they have real and devasting consequences that directly harm Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people. Each day waiting is a potential life lost, a family grieving, and a community lessened. It is the extension of a trauma that has persisted generations, perpetuated by a system that – left to itself – has taken few corrective actions.

“Families, survivors and Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people must be at the center of this work and play an integral role in this process but are increasingly being sidelined. Their lived experience must remain at the heart of reconciliation efforts,” Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President of the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc., said. “As the UN CCPR notes their ‘full and meaningful participation’ is as necessary as the human and financial resources to effectively implement the Calls for Justice but that too has been lacking. It is time for governments to treat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people with the severity and focus it demands.”

NFSC Inc. calls on the government to immediately increase its efforts to fully implement the 231 Calls for Justice and to establish an independent oversight body to report on its progress, pursuant to Call for Justice 1.10 and as outlined in the UN CCPR report.

About the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is a legally incorporated, non-profit organization of Inuit, Métis, and First Nations women with diverse lived experiences. NFSC Inc. works to ensure that families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, survivors of gender-based violence, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are at the center of all efforts to implement the 231 Calls for Justice, the National Action Plan on MMIWG2S+, and the Federal Pathway.

Website: https://familysurvivorscircle.ca