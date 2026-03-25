Seattle Mariners Upgrade Video Board at T-Mobile Park with Daktronics

T-Mobile Park updates cover 11,300+ square feet of digital canvas in the outfield for video, replays and more





BROOKINGS, S.D., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to evolve the digital display experience at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Mariners have turned to Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, to manufacture and install an upgraded outfield video display, now named Mariners Fire TV, totaling more than 11,300 square feet. The size remains squarely in the top 10 in baseball’s major league and is installed and ready for the first pitch of the 2026 season in Seattle, Washington.

“We pride ourselves in consistently finding ways to elevate the fan experience at T-Mobile Park, and the new Mariners Fire TV in center field represents another great opportunity to make a meaningful impact,” said Mariners Vice President of Content and Creative Services Ben Mertens. “Daktronics has been a trusted partner for years, and this next-generation videoboard reflects our shared commitment to innovation. The size, clarity and capabilities of the new display will bring fans even closer to the game we love, enhancing our ability to showcase both the action on the field and the incredible atmosphere in the stands in a more visually dynamic and engaging way.”

“We’re honored that the Seattle Mariners have trusted Daktronics with this next-generation video display at T-Mobile Park,” said Daktronics Vice President of Live Events and Spectaculars Jay Parker. “This project reflects our shared commitment to creating an unforgettable experience for fans, where every moment on the field is amplified by our technology. Providing displays that enhance the entertainment for audiences is what we do, and we’re looking forward to helping the Mariners bring their vision to life.”





Video Display Details

Located in center field, the upgraded display remains approximately 56.5 feet high by 201 feet wide. It features a 10-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver excellent image clarity and contrast to Mariners fans in every seat of the stadium. It integrates seamlessly into the existing digital signage at the stadium for a complete visual experience.

To entertain and engage fans, the display is capable of variable content zoning. This allows it to show one large image or multiple zones of content, including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.





This project comes on the heels of the Mariners adding Daktronics displays along the upper edge of the dugouts, backstop displays behind home plate, ribbon displays along the seating fascia, out-of-town display and a “Hit It Here” feature display, all in place and operational by the start of the 2024 season.

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company’s beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in more than 50% of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2025 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Justin Ochsner

Public Relations/Marketing

Tel 605-692-0200

Email justin.ochsner@daktronics.com

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