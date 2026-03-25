Development of the Annual General Meeting of the BANK of Greenland

Today, the BANK of Greenland held its Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Articles of Association and the previously published notice convening the meeting.

The Annual General Meeting was attended by shareholders representing 1.128.187 votes, of which 546.823 votes were given by proxy to the Board of Directors and 54.705 stemmer votes were covered by instructions to holders of power of attorney and votes of correspondance.

The Board of Directors' Report on the Bank's activities during the past year

The Chairman of the Board of Directors Gunnar í Liða presented the Board of Directors' report on the Bank's activities during the past year. The report of the Board of Directors was noted. The Chairman's report can be viewed on the Bank's website at www.banken.gl . The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will also be published on the Bank's website no later than 14 days after the Annual General Meeting is held.

Approval of the Annual Report for 2025, notification of discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, and allocation of profit or cover of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report

The Annual Report for 2025, which shows a resultat after tax of DKK 181.4 million, equity of DKK 1,599 million and total assets of DKK 10,974 million, was approved as it was submitted. The Board of Directors and the Executive Management were discharged from their obligations.

The Board of Directors' proposal for the allocation of profit or cover of losses was approved, including the Board of Directors' recommended dividend of DKK 80 per share.

Proposal for an indicative vote of the remuneration report

The general meeting approved the remuneration report for 2025 at the indicative voting.

approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026

Election to the Board of Directors

Maliina Bitsch Abelsen and Peter Angutinguaq Wistoft were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a two-year period. Ujarak Rosing Petersen were newly elected for a two-year period



The Board of Directors also consists of Gunnar í Liða, Pia Werner Alexandersen and Gert Jonassen as well as the employee-elected members Peter Fleischer Rex, Pilunnguaq Kristiansen and Tulliaq Olsen.

At the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors elected Gunnar í Liða as Chairman and Maliina Bitsch Abelsen as Vice Chairman.

Election of auditor

Deloitte, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was re-elected as auditor for one year.

Any other business

There were no items for consideration under any other business.

BANK of Greenland

Gunnar í Liða

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Attachment