The Bulleit Group Reframes Its Open-Source AI Policy as Industry Asks: How Are PR Firms Using AI?

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to growing scrutiny surrounding how AI companies define and govern the use of their technologies, The Bulleit Group, a narrative systems and strategic communications consultancy, is reintroducing its open-source generative AI policy. First developed in 2023, this framework outlines how PR firms can use AI responsibly. The Bulleit Group has applied this policy across client programs since its release and made it publicly available to help establish a standard for AI use in public relations.

AI is firmly embedded in the day-to-day operations of public relations firms. Generative AI is used for research, messaging, content development, and media strategy. But in many cases, clients have limited visibility into how these tools are applied or what controls are in place to ensure responsible use.

As companies vet PR firms, they want to know how AI is used across messaging and media strategy, content development, and press outreach. They need to understand the risks it introduces and the safeguards in place to ensure accuracy, transparency, and data protection. Firms unable to clearly answer these questions risk being filtered out. The challenge is that most communications firms still lack clear standards and consistent visibility for clients.

“AI is already influencing how companies are represented in the market,” said Kyle Arteaga, CEO of The Bulleit Group. “The gap is not adoption. It’s accountability. Most companies don’t know how their PR agency is using AI or what controls are in place.”

In PR, AI is primarily used to support research, accelerate content development, and improve workflow efficiency. At The Bulleit Group, generative AI may assist with early drafting or analysis. AI does not replace strategic judgement or final deliverables, and all external communications are rigorously reviewed and validated by experienced practitioners before distribution.

AI risks include inaccurate or hallucinated information, undisclosed AI-generated content, and the potential exposure of sensitive data through improper use of tools. Unreviewed AI-generated content reaching media can introduce errors into public coverage and damage credibility.

The Bulleit Group’s framework introduces a risk-and-reward ladder that clearly delineates how AI should be applied based on the level of risk associated with each use case. Lower-risk uses, such as internal research, require limited oversight. Higher-risk uses, particularly those tied to external communications, require strict human review and validation. The framework also emphasizes transparency in the use of AI, clear accountability for final outputs, and safeguards to protect client data.

The policy was originally released under a Creative Commons license to encourage broader adoption across the communications industry. The Bulleit Group’s position is that AI governance in PR should not be proprietary, particularly in a function that directly shapes public perception.

As AI governance shifts from theory to requirement, expectations now extend beyond model developers to firms using AI in real-world workflows, including PR agencies.

See The Bulleit Group’s full policy is available at: https://www.bulleitgroup.com/generative-ai/

About Bulleit Group

The Bulleit Group is a public relations and narrative systems consultancy that builds communications infrastructure built with trust, speed, and complexity for high-stakes technology companies. In 2025, The Bulleit Group was named one of PRovoke Media's Agencies of the Year and earned five SABRE category wins: Startup Marketing, Executive Visibility, Entertainment, LinkedIn Strategy, and Transportation & Logistics.

The agency partners with venture-backed startups, growth-stage companies, venture capital firms, and global enterprises to deliver positioning frameworks, media strategies, thought leadership, content development, social media strategies, crisis communications, and AI-optimized visibility reporting. Sector experience includes artificial intelligence, aerospace, defense, climate tech, logistics, creator infrastructure, and fintech, with former and current clients including Google, LinkedIn, Airbus, Bloomberg, Procter & Gamble, Zoox, Civitai, LVK, and Impulse Space.

Learn more at www.bulleitgroup.com