E-Power Inc. Announces Strategic Expansion into Vietnam to Build a Resilient "Ex-China" Anode Material Supply Chain for Global AI Data Centers and ESS Markets

DOVER, USA, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. (“E-Power”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a global leader in energy storage battery anode materials and integrated microgrid solutions, today announced a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy following a successful high-level site inspection of the ATSC SOLARTECH facility in Hung Yen Province, Vietnam. This initiative aligns with the Company’s "Closed-Loop" industrial ecosystem, focusing on localized production to serve the rapidly growing Artificial Intelligence Data Center (AIDC) and energy storage markets in North America and Southeast Asia.

Strategic Collaboration and Global Supply Chain Resilience

The Company’s leadership team recently concluded a strategic visit to the ATSC SOLARTECH factory, engaging in in-depth discussions with ATSC SOLARTECH’s Chairman, Mr. Liu Sen, and General Manager, Mr. Liu Jie. Both parties have reached a preliminary consensus on a “Small Asset, Large Trade” cooperation model.

Key highlights of the Vietnam expansion include:

Optimized Tariff and Compliance Framework: The Vietnam-based production will leverage local origin certification (Product of Vietnam) to meet the requirements for export to the U.S. market. By achieving a local value-added threshold of 30%, E-Power ensures compliance with international trade standards and gains potential access to U.S. ILA-related subsidies.

The Vietnam-based production will leverage local origin certification (Product of Vietnam) to meet the requirements for export to the U.S. market. By achieving a local value-added threshold of 30%, E-Power ensures compliance with international trade standards and gains potential access to U.S. ILA-related subsidies. Cost-Efficient Production Hub: The Hung Yen industrial zone offers a robust infrastructure with stable power supply from regional grids and competitive labor costs, with local manufacturing efficiency reaching approximately 70% of domestic Chinese standards.

The Hung Yen industrial zone offers a robust infrastructure with stable power supply from regional grids and competitive labor costs, with local manufacturing efficiency reaching approximately 70% of domestic Chinese standards. Proximity to Global Tier-1 Customers: Existing E-Power customers, including industry giants such as Envision, Sunwoda, and Gotion, have already established a manufacturing presence in Vietnam. Localized production will streamline the certification process and enhance supply chain responsiveness for these key partners.





Leveraging Technical Leadership in Anodes and Microgrids

The Vietnam project will integrate E-Power’s Top-3 global anode technology with ATSC SOLARTECH’s specialized infrastructure, which includes high-temperature CVD deposition and graphitization capabilities.

Advanced Material Layout: E-Power plans to pilot its minimum viable capacity for anode materials in Vietnam, with future potential to expand into advanced Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) anodes to meet next-generation battery demands.

E-Power plans to pilot its minimum viable capacity for anode materials in Vietnam, with future potential to expand into advanced Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) anodes to meet next-generation battery demands. Microgrid Synergy: This expansion supports E-Power’s rebranding mission to provide integrated AIDC microgrid solutions. The localized presence in Vietnam serves as a strategic springboard for deploying microgrid automation and power equipment across Southeast Asia and the North American market.

"Our move into Vietnam is a natural extension of our industrial chain," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of E-Power Inc. "By combining our 100+ patent portfolio in anode materials with localized production and our specialized 5-person microgrid task force, we are building a resilient ecosystem that directly addresses the power revolution required by AI data centers".

Next Steps

E-Power aims to finalize the "Minimum Capacity Plan" by the end of March 2026, followed by the formal registration of the Vietnam subsidiary and the commencement of customer certification processes.

About ATSC SOLARTECH

ATSC SOLARTECH is a leading provider of Solar Quartz Crucibles, essential for the production of high-efficiency solar cells. Based in Hung Yen, Vietnam, the company leverages expert engineering, ultra-high purity materials, and advanced manufacturing techniques to offer products that set industry benchmarks for quality and performance. For more information, please visit www.atscsolar.com.

About E-Power Inc.

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make E-Power a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com .

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

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