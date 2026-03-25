Finland Is Scrapping Its Online Gambling Monopoly. Here's What Comes Next

Helsinki, Finland, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kasinohai.com, Finland's leading independent online casino comparison platform, has reviewed the Finnish government's new legislative proposal (HE 16/2025 vp). If passed, this bill will end the current state online gambling monopoly and replace it with a licensing system open to private operators.

The government's own numbers tell the story: the state monopoly holds roughly a 50% share of the digital gambling market. That means half of Finnish online gambling already happens outside any Finnish regulatory oversight. The current system, in the government's own words, has not met its goals.

The stated aim of the reform is straightforward: reduce gambling-related harm and bring more operators under proper Finnish supervision.

"We've been watching this situation for a long time. A licensing model is how most of Europe handles online gambling regulation, and there are good reasons for that. When operators need a Finnish license to legally serve Finnish players, everyone is accountable to the same rules. That's better for players and better for operators who actually play by the rules."

-- Elias Järvinen, Kasinohai.com

What the Proposal Actually Says

The bill lays out a concrete timeline and structure. Here are the main points:

Launch date: January 1, 2027. That's the target for when the first licensed operators can go live.

What gets licensed: Online casino games and online betting. The national lottery and physical slot machines stay with Veikkaus Oy, but those will be legally separated into a different entity within the same group.

License duration: Up to five years at a time.

Application process: Details on how operators can apply for a license will follow.

Player Protection: The Part That Actually Matters

The player protection side of this proposal is where things get interesting. The government clearly wants to make the licensed system the obvious choice for Finnish players.

National self-exclusion register: One request blocks you from all licensed gambling services in Finland. No more signing up for self-exclusion at each operator separately.

Mandatory identification: Every player must have a verified account. Identity and place of residence get checked.

Marketing restrictions: Gambling advertising has to be "moderate and responsible" under the new rules. Direct marketing without explicit consent from the player is banned outright. The law will spell out specific prohibited methods.

Money and Enforcement

The financial setup is designed to push both players and operators toward the regulated market.

Tax rate: 22% of gross gaming revenue (GGR) for all licensed operators, applied uniformly.

Player-side incentive: This is the stick. Winnings from unlicensed gambling sites will count as taxable income. If you play at a licensed Finnish site, your winnings remain tax-free. It's a strong nudge.

Software licensing: Game suppliers need a separate license too. Licensed operators can only use games from licensed software providers.

New supervisory authority: A new regulatory body will oversee the whole thing, funded by fees from licensees. It will have real teeth: the power to issue fines, pull licenses, and order illegal gambling content taken down.

"Our job has always been to help Finnish players find safe, licensed operators. A proper licensing system makes that job easier and the whole market more transparent. We're ready for it."

-- Elias Järvinen, Kasinohai.com

About Kasinohai.com

Kasinohai.com is Finland's leading independent online casino comparison platform, founded in 2015. It offers Finnish players expert-tested, unbiased reviews of over 600 licensed casinos, comprehensive guides to bonuses, payment methods, licenses, and responsible gambling. The site maintains full editorial independence and only recommends safe and licensed operators.

For more information, visit https://www.kasinohai.com

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Contact:

Elias Järvinen

elias.jarvinen@kasinohai.com

The original Finnish government proposal, Hallituksen esitys HE 16/2025 vp, is available on the Finnish Parliament's website.