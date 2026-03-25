Parsons Named Lead Designer of I-64 Hampton Roads Express Lanes Segment

CHANTILLY, Va., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced its role as the lead designer for the design-build team delivering the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Interstate 64 (I-64) Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Norfolk Segment 1B, a vital project that fills a critical bi-directional gap in the corridor's current Express Lanes toll lane system. The effort is being led by Lane Construction Corporation, who selected Parsons based on the company’s history of designing and delivering exquisite major transportation improvements around the world.

The HREL Norfolk Segment 1B project has a total design-build contract value of $389 million and will convert the current three existing general-purpose lanes and shoulders in each direction into one- part-time, high-occupancy express shoulder lane and three general-purpose lanes in each direction of I-64 between I-264 and Tidewater Drive to support the continued development of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes network, an initiative aimed at improving travel reliability and reducing congestion along this critical regional corridor. Once complete, the HREL will form a continuous 45-mile regional Express Lane network spanning Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk, and Chesapeake, designed to deliver congestion relief and more reliable travel times across one of Virginia's most heavily traveled corridors. Major construction elements include bridge replacements and widening, noise barriers, roadway widening, and advanced traffic management systems, making it a complex and transformative infrastructure investment for the Hampton Roads region.

“The collective team’s effort on the HREL Norfolk Segment 1B project will continue advancing economic and societal improvements across the Tidewater region, while working to reduce congestion and increasing ease of movement for the community,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Parsons is one of the world’s leading complex infrastructure providers, and we look forward to continuing our decades long history of project success and delivery for the communities in Hampton Roads. As lead engineer for the design-build team, Parsons will provide comprehensive design services for the project, while seeking to minimize traffic disruptions during construction and minimize long-term maintenance requirements.”

This award highlights Parsons’ continued success in securing complex, long-term infrastructure work that reinforces the company’s strong presence in the transportation market. The company has delivered more than 10,000 miles of road and highway infrastructure projects around the world, helping transportation departments save time, maximize value, mitigate traffic impacts, and enhance safety.

To learn more about Parsons’ design-build expertise, visit https://www.parsons.com/alternative-project-delivery/

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

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Bernadette Miller

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